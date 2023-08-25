6 upcoming BBC shows – from Sally Wainwright’s new series to Jenna Coleman’s detective drama

The BBC has just commissioned six new TV shows – and they all sound incredible. Offering a line-up of spine-chilling dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies and a thought-provoking documentary, the broadcaster is working with the best in the business this year. From Sally Wainwright's latest project, Hot Flush, to Jenna Coleman's outing as rookie detective, Ember, in The Jetty, and the return of Black Ops, here's what's in store for the BBC…

Hot Flush

Happy Valley screenwriter Sally Wainwright lends her talents to Hot Flush, a new six-part drama. Following the lives of five women who decide to form a butt-of-the-joke punk-rock band to enter a talent contest, the series takes a turn as they quickly realise they have far more to say.

© BBC Happy Valley and Hot Flush writer Sally Wainwright

As the friends juggle demanding careers with the pressures of family life, not to mention menopause, the band eventually becomes a catalyst for change. Of course, it wouldn't be a Sally Wainwright story if there weren't some twists and turns along the way. Kitty and Beth, the creative masterminds behind the band, are connected by a long-buried secret that's just dying to come out.

Speaking about her latest project, Sally told the BBC: "I've been wanting to write a series like this for a long time. It's a celebration of women of a certain age, and all the life stuff they suddenly find themselves negotiating/dealing with. The show is also my own personal homage to Rock Follies of '77, and the feisty Little Ladies who woke me up to what I wanted to do with my life when I was 13."

The Jetty

Jenna Coleman in a detective drama? Sign us up! Taking on the role of rookie detective Ember Manning, this four-parter begins with a detrimental fire in a Lancashire lake town. Thrust into a high-stakes mystery, Ember must work out the connection between the fire, a podcast investigation into an old murder case, and an illicit love triangle between a 20-something and two underage girls.

© Olivia Lifungula Jenna Coleman portrays a rookie detective in The Jetty

Virdee

Based on AA Dhand's best-selling crime novels, Sacha Rhadwa stars as Detective Harry Virdee, a Bradford cop who was disowned by his Sikh family, after falling for and marrying a Muslim woman. After a killer begins targeting the Asian community and subsequently kidnaps a local MP's daughter, Virdee decides to team up with his brother-in-law, Riaz, to solve the case. The only catch? Riaz happens to be a drug kingpin, and their alliance might just destroy them both.

© David Reiss Sacha Rhadwa stars as Detective Harry Virdee

Better Off Dead?

A hard-hitting documentary, Better Off Dead? is presented by disability rights activist and Silent Witness star Liz Carr. Delving into the topic of assisted dying, Liz chats to

© BBC Liz Carr explores the debate around assisted dying in her new documentary, Better off Dead?

people from all sides of the debate, before travelling to Canada where she learns about the repercussions of some of the most permissive euthanasia laws in the world.

"I'm pro-choice, an atheist, a rights campaigner and assisted suicide scares me," explains Liz. "I want everyone to have a good death and through this documentary, I hope to show why I'm unconvinced that any type of 'assisted dying' is the answer to this."

Black Ops (season two)

The hit comedy thriller Black Ops returns for a second outing. Reprising their roles, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun are back as Dom and Kay, respectively. While the exact plot remains under wraps, the BBC has teased a whole new adventure for the duo, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

© BBC Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun are back in Black Ops season two

Untitled Nicôle Lecky series

Nicôle Lecky, the BAFTA-winning writer of Mood, has penned her second drama series for the BBC. While the project remains nameless, we do know that it focuses on Lorna, a self-made and successful black businesswoman from South London, and her best friend, Juliet, a white woman born into privilege. After their daughters are implicated in a scandal at their private boarding school, Lorna and Juliet are confronted with secrets, lies, and betrayals.