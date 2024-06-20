Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Coleman: 10 Best fashion moments of all time
Jenna Coleman: 10 Best fashion moments of all time

The Doctor Who star has served some seriously chic looks in her time...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Earlier this week Jenna Coleman made a seriously chic statement while attending an art exhibition in London, sporting a floral dress and accessorising with the world's most notable accessory - a baby bump. 

Ever since the actress skyrocketed to stardom her wardrobe game has been nothing but inspiring. From her off-duty city looks to her red carpet gowns and front-row fashion week twin sets, Jenna Coleman has proved time and time again that her stylistic identity is unmatched. 

In celebration of her new journey as a first-time mother, we took a look back through the archives to discover 10 of her best fashion moments.

Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, 2024© Getty

Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, 2024

Jenna's most recent fabulous fashion moment was made all the more chic with the addition of her new baby bump. Making a case for stylish pregnancy fashion, Jenna donned a floral Erdem dress with black sling-back heels for the occasion. 

enna Coleman attends the UK Premiere of "Jackdaw" at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside on January 24, 2024 in Stockton-on-Tees, England.© Getty

UK Premiere of "Jackdaw", 2024

Donning a vintage-inspired velvet dress with puffed sleeves and diamante embellished buttons, Jenna looked radiant at the UK Premiere of her film Jackdaw which was released in January.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards, 2023© Getty

Evening Standard Theatre Awards, 2023

Opting for a seriously chic cream gown with a high neckline and gold fixtures, Jenna made a statement for a subtle yet elegant red carpet dressing.

London Fashion Week, 2023© Getty

London Fashion Week, 2023

Proving her style goes far beyond the red carpet, Jenna sported a sparkly navy JW Anderson sculptured dress to attend London Fashion Week. In true it-girl style, she added a set of sunglasses and black heels.

Jenna Coleman attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14 in a black dress© Getty

Vogue World, 2023

Keeping things classic in an old Hollywood glam silk gown with white lace detailing, Jenna leaned into her inner Wednesday Adams by adding a dark purple lip shade and long velvet gloves.

enna Coleman at the Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening and After Party on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening, 2022

For the Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening, Jenna rocked a tweed Miu Miu mini skirt and matching jacket in vibrant sunshine yellow and white. She layered her Miu Miu jacket over a black blouse with a peplum collar and accessorised the whole look with a white mini Miu Miu bag.

Jenna Coleman attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in a Dior dress© Getty

The Fashion Awards, 2021

For the 2021 Fashion Awards Jenna made a case for ethereal dressing, donning an all-white gown with a swooping shoulder accent from Christian Dior. For a pop of added glamour, Jenna added a statement gold belt.

enna Coleman attends Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event on July 09, 2019 in Cernobbio, Como Lake© Getty

Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event, 2019

Sporting a baby blue off-the-shoulder floral dress, the actress made a retro statement to attend the Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event in 2019. The glamourous dress featured white collar detailing, a chunky belt made from the same fabric and multiple fabric buttons down the front.

enna Coleman attends The Summer Party 2019 Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019© Getty

Serpentine Summer Party, 2019

Dripping in head-to-toe Chanel, Jenna looked like a dream in her royal blue-toned lace jumpsuit with a diamante encrusted Chanel motif belt.

Jenna Coleman arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall © Getty

The Fashion Awards, 2018

Proving her love for Victorian silhouettes, Jenna chose to sport a silk floor-length gown with frill detailing in a rich cream hue. She grunged up her ethereal look with black nail polish, ruby earrings and a deep red lip shade.

