Jenna Coleman: 10 Best fashion moments of all time

Ever since the actress skyrocketed to stardom her wardrobe game has been nothing but inspiring. From her off-duty city looks to her red carpet gowns and front-row fashion week twin sets, Jenna Coleman has proved time and time again that her stylistic identity is unmatched.
In celebration of her new journey as a first-time mother, we took a look back through the archives to discover 10 of her best fashion moments.
Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, 2024
Jenna's most recent fabulous fashion moment was made all the more chic with the addition of her new baby bump. Making a case for stylish pregnancy fashion, Jenna donned a floral Erdem dress with black sling-back heels for the occasion.
UK Premiere of "Jackdaw", 2024
Donning a vintage-inspired velvet dress with puffed sleeves and diamante embellished buttons, Jenna looked radiant at the UK Premiere of her film Jackdaw which was released in January.
Evening Standard Theatre Awards, 2023
Opting for a seriously chic cream gown with a high neckline and gold fixtures, Jenna made a statement for a subtle yet elegant red carpet dressing.
London Fashion Week, 2023
Proving her style goes far beyond the red carpet, Jenna sported a sparkly navy JW Anderson sculptured dress to attend London Fashion Week. In true it-girl style, she added a set of sunglasses and black heels.
Vogue World, 2023
Keeping things classic in an old Hollywood glam silk gown with white lace detailing, Jenna leaned into her inner Wednesday Adams by adding a dark purple lip shade and long velvet gloves.
Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening, 2022
For the Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening, Jenna rocked a tweed Miu Miu mini skirt and matching jacket in vibrant sunshine yellow and white. She layered her Miu Miu jacket over a black blouse with a peplum collar and accessorised the whole look with a white mini Miu Miu bag.
The Fashion Awards, 2021
For the 2021 Fashion Awards Jenna made a case for ethereal dressing, donning an all-white gown with a swooping shoulder accent from Christian Dior. For a pop of added glamour, Jenna added a statement gold belt.
Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event, 2019
Sporting a baby blue off-the-shoulder floral dress, the actress made a retro statement to attend the Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event in 2019. The glamourous dress featured white collar detailing, a chunky belt made from the same fabric and multiple fabric buttons down the front.
Serpentine Summer Party, 2019
Dripping in head-to-toe Chanel, Jenna looked like a dream in her royal blue-toned lace jumpsuit with a diamante encrusted Chanel motif belt.
The Fashion Awards, 2018
Proving her love for Victorian silhouettes, Jenna chose to sport a silk floor-length gown with frill detailing in a rich cream hue. She grunged up her ethereal look with black nail polish, ruby earrings and a deep red lip shade.