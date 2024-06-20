Jenna Coleman: 10 Best fashion moments of all time

Earlier this week Jenna Coleman made a seriously chic statement while attending an art exhibition in London, sporting a floral dress and accessorising with the world's most notable accessory - a baby bump.

Ever since the actress skyrocketed to stardom her wardrobe game has been nothing but inspiring. From her off-duty city looks to her red carpet gowns and front-row fashion week twin sets, Jenna Coleman has proved time and time again that her stylistic identity is unmatched.

In celebration of her new journey as a first-time mother, we took a look back through the archives to discover 10 of her best fashion moments.

1/ 10 © Getty Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, 2024 Jenna's most recent fabulous fashion moment was made all the more chic with the addition of her new baby bump. Making a case for stylish pregnancy fashion, Jenna donned a floral Erdem dress with black sling-back heels for the occasion.

2/ 10 © Getty UK Premiere of "Jackdaw", 2024 Donning a vintage-inspired velvet dress with puffed sleeves and diamante embellished buttons, Jenna looked radiant at the UK Premiere of her film Jackdaw which was released in January.

3/ 10 © Getty Evening Standard Theatre Awards, 2023 Opting for a seriously chic cream gown with a high neckline and gold fixtures, Jenna made a statement for a subtle yet elegant red carpet dressing.

4/ 10 © Getty London Fashion Week, 2023 Proving her style goes far beyond the red carpet, Jenna sported a sparkly navy JW Anderson sculptured dress to attend London Fashion Week. In true it-girl style, she added a set of sunglasses and black heels.

5/ 10 © Getty Vogue World, 2023 Keeping things classic in an old Hollywood glam silk gown with white lace detailing, Jenna leaned into her inner Wednesday Adams by adding a dark purple lip shade and long velvet gloves.

6/ 10 © Getty Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening, 2022 For the Miu Miu 'House Comes With a Bird' Screening, Jenna rocked a tweed Miu Miu mini skirt and matching jacket in vibrant sunshine yellow and white. She layered her Miu Miu jacket over a black blouse with a peplum collar and accessorised the whole look with a white mini Miu Miu bag.

7/ 10 © Getty The Fashion Awards, 2021 For the 2021 Fashion Awards Jenna made a case for ethereal dressing, donning an all-white gown with a swooping shoulder accent from Christian Dior. For a pop of added glamour, Jenna added a statement gold belt.

8/ 10 © Getty Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event, 2019 Sporting a baby blue off-the-shoulder floral dress, the actress made a retro statement to attend the Bvlgari Splendida Tubereuse Mystique Event in 2019. The glamourous dress featured white collar detailing, a chunky belt made from the same fabric and multiple fabric buttons down the front.

9/ 10 © Getty Serpentine Summer Party, 2019 Dripping in head-to-toe Chanel, Jenna looked like a dream in her royal blue-toned lace jumpsuit with a diamante encrusted Chanel motif belt.