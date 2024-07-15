BBC star moved to tears as she presents final show after 30 years

Newsnight host Kirsty Wark wiped away her tears as she closed her final episode after over 30 years as a presenter on the show.

The journalist was joined in the studio by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt and fellow journalists Lewis Goodall and Martha Kearney for her last programme, which featured messages from the likes of ex-prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron, and former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

© BBC Kirsty Wark hosted her final edition of Newsnight on Friday

Kirsty, 69, who is the longest-serving presenter on the show having joined back in 1993, bid farewell to viewers in an emotional final send-off. "That's all from me, it has been an honour and a blast," said the Scottish presenter. "Thank you to all my wonderful colleagues, equally wonderful viewers. Keep on switching on … goodnight and good luck"

© BBC Kirsty was moved to tears after her final send-off

Her farewell was quickly met with cheers and applause from her colleagues and studio audience members. Looking around the studio in amazement, Kirsty wiped away her tears as she smiled at her colleagues. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Newnight's Kirsty Wark moved to tears as she presents final show after 30 years

Kirsty's departure was first announced in October last year. In a statement, she said at the time: "When the time comes it will be a massive wrench. However, I'll be leaving Newsnight but not the BBC. I'll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead."

© BBC Kirsty is the show's longest-serving presenter

The broadcaster will go on to present Front Row on BBC Radio 4. She said of her new role: "I have been so lucky to have been given a true labour of love and I’m looking forward to many conversations and performances right across the artistic spectrum and beyond.

"I have always found that people interested in politics are just as interested in culture and vice versa so I see this new role as an extension of everything that I hold dear."