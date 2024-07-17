Strictly star Fern Britton claims dancing pro 'hit and shoved' her in resurfaced allegations

Strictly Come Dancing is going through a crisis after both Giovanni Pernice and Graziano di Prima have been fired from the show following reports of inappropriate behaviour in the training room. Another claim has recently resurfaced where a star has claimed that her dancing partner "kicked and shoved" her during rehearsals.

Fern Britton appeared on the show back in 2012 and was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, with the pair leaving the competition in week 5. She later claimed that Artem would "just kick or shove" her during rehearsals. HELLO! has reached out to Fern's representatives for more information.

Speaking at an event for The Times newspaper, she explained: "He would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me."

She added that he would say: "'You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you.’ He was like, 'Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.' I would say, 'Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.' Or what was his other one? If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.' I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one."

The former This Morning presenter continued: "We did love each other for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified… I did kind of enjoy it but it was grim at the same time."

Artem responded to her claims by telling the Daily Express: "I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am. I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me."

Strictly has announced some changes to its training schedule for the new show, and has announced the chaperones will now be in attendance during rehearsals to ensure things stay cordial in the training room.

A statement said: "The BBC is today announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing. Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. The actions we announce today are designed to address that."

The director of unscripted programmes at the BBC, Kate Phillips, added: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we're made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act."

Dame Esther Rantzen, who appeared on the show in season 2, has shared her perspective on allegations of poor behaviour in the training rooms, telling Times Radio: "The only worry I have is why it took so long for these complaints to surface. And if I were a producer, and I have been a producer in my time, that's the question I would be asking myself with a bit of concern. I mean, I'm sure the steps they've taken will be effective, but they do need to ask themselves why nobody dares make a complaint when things go wrong."