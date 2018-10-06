Who is Strictly's Graziano Di Prima's girlfriend? Graziano's girlfriend - everything you need to know

We have a lot to thank Italy for, including pizza, delicious wines and Graziano Di Prima - pretty much everything you need for watching Strictly on a Saturday night. The newest Strictly Come Dancing professional, Graziano, has set pulses racing after being paired up with his celebrity partner Capital FM's Vick Hope. The pair look absolutely gorgeous together and they've been progressing very nicely on the dance floor. But, let's be honest, the question we've all been asking is, 'Does Graziano have a girlfriend?' The answer is yes, and she works on Strictly!

Graziano and Giada at Strictly

Graziano's Italian dancer girlfriend is 28-year-old Giada Lini from Venice, and she's a dancer on Strictly. She started her new role in 2018 along with Graziano, and, if their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the pair have been inseparable backstage and are thoroughly enjoying their Strictly journey together. Giada shared her first photo of 24-year-old Graziano when they first tarted dating in 2015 and they have danced together while travelling around the world ever since (seriously, it would be harder to list where they haven't been). When Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Karen Clifton toured together with their Burn The Floor Production, Graziano and Giani joined them! Sadly, Karen and Kevin separated earlier in 2018, but they both continue to be friends and dance with each other on the show.

The Strictly pair in London

Blonde Giada has referred to her raven-haired boyfriend as her 'Italian stallion' (as have half the watching nation at home, probably!). She's certainly not worried about the infamous 'Strictly curse' after sharing a video of an interview with Giovanni and Vick Hope on This Morning. Proving that she's friends with Vick, Giada captioned the video: "I love when @vicknhope said 'he’s got a girlfriend'!" after presenter Phillip Schofield suggested something romantic might happen. She has also previously said that she's in love with London and has admitted to being a big Harry Potter fan - maybe this means that Giada and Giovanni are here for good? We really hope so!

