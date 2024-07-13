Strictly's Graziano Di Prima axed from show following 'training regime' – star issues statement

Graziano Di Prima has been axed from the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up, reportedly due to allegations about his "training regime".

In a statement following his sacking, the Italian professional dancer said: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away."

Graziano hinted there were other sides to the story, as he continued: "While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at the time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally."

In a cryptic end to his message, he added: "When the time is right, I will share my story."

In response, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."

Graziano made his debut on the show for its 16th series in 2018 where he danced with Capital FM presenter Vick Hope. The couple were the fouth eliminated pairing, and afterwards Graziano was benched for two series.

When he returned in 2021, Graziano danced with Loose Women star Judi Love with the pair making it to Halloween Week. The 30-year-old remained as part of the professional line-up, dancing with actress and presenter Kym Marsh, with the duo reaching the quarter-finals and last year he performed with former Love Island star Zara McDermott with the pair being eliminated at Halloween.

Graziano isn't the only pro to leave the show over allegations about their professional behaviour with fan favourite dacner Giovanni Pernice being axed following claims from his recent celebrity partner, Amanda Abbington.

The Italian-born dancer has denied any allegations of wrongdoing. In a statement, he said: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"