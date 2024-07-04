Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bargain Hunt star hospitalised after suffering heart attack ten minutes before filming – see health update
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
John Cameron© BBC/@johnthehammercameron/Instagram

Bargain Hunt star hospitalised after suffering heart attack ten minutes before filming – see health update

Presenter and antiques expert John Cameron underwent emergency surgery in hospital

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Bargain Hunt star John Cameron has revealed he suffered a heart attack ten minutes before filming an episode of the BBC daytime show last week.

The antiques expert was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, where he underwent emergency surgery to have a stent fitted. 

Taking to Instagram, John thanked NHS staff for their care. Alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed, the TV star penned: "On a day when junior doctors stage a one-day strike over back pay, I would like to pledge my support and say a huge thank you to the St Mary's hospital drop-in centre, the paramedics 'Jess' and 'Cat' who transported me to Queen Alexandra Hospital with sirens blaring, and the amazing emergency team in theatre who fitted me with a stent unblocking the artery that caused me to have a heart attack just 10 minutes before I was about to film a BBC Bargain Hunt auction at my firm Nesbits in Southsea."

View post on Instagram
 

He continued: "Not sure how many of my 9 lives still remain but I definitely lost one yesterday. To quote the great ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, 'we have two lives, the second one begins when you realise you only have one.'"

The Cash in the Attack star added that he'll be taking it easy from now on. "I will now be switching to a more friendly and renewable light source over the candle I have been burning at both ends! Sorry also to my wife, children, grandchildren, staff and friends for scaring the 'Eartha Kitt' out of them. #SupportTheNHS," he concluded.

John Cameron with The Blue Team, Amy M and Rebecca on Bargain Hunt© BBC
John Cameron is best known for presenting Bargain Hunt

John has since been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery. Sharing an update on Wednesday, the presenter posted a photo of him and his adorable Border Terrier puppy Poppy at home while wearing a T-shirt featuring an ECG line and the words "the beat goes on".  

John Cameron at home with his dog Polly© @johnthehammercameron/Instagram
John Cameron is now recovering at home

He penned in the caption: "Today I will be mostly playing with Polly the Puppy. #borderterrier #supportthenhs."

John's followers flooded the comments section with well wishes, with one person writing: "Hope you are feeling better and starting to heal," while another added: "Get well soon John."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more