Bargain Hunt star hospitalised after suffering heart attack ten minutes before filming – see health update

Bargain Hunt star John Cameron has revealed he suffered a heart attack ten minutes before filming an episode of the BBC daytime show last week.

The antiques expert was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, where he underwent emergency surgery to have a stent fitted.

Taking to Instagram, John thanked NHS staff for their care. Alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed, the TV star penned: "On a day when junior doctors stage a one-day strike over back pay, I would like to pledge my support and say a huge thank you to the St Mary's hospital drop-in centre, the paramedics 'Jess' and 'Cat' who transported me to Queen Alexandra Hospital with sirens blaring, and the amazing emergency team in theatre who fitted me with a stent unblocking the artery that caused me to have a heart attack just 10 minutes before I was about to film a BBC Bargain Hunt auction at my firm Nesbits in Southsea."

He continued: "Not sure how many of my 9 lives still remain but I definitely lost one yesterday. To quote the great ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, 'we have two lives, the second one begins when you realise you only have one.'"

The Cash in the Attack star added that he'll be taking it easy from now on. "I will now be switching to a more friendly and renewable light source over the candle I have been burning at both ends! Sorry also to my wife, children, grandchildren, staff and friends for scaring the 'Eartha Kitt' out of them. #SupportTheNHS," he concluded.

© BBC John Cameron is best known for presenting Bargain Hunt

John has since been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery. Sharing an update on Wednesday, the presenter posted a photo of him and his adorable Border Terrier puppy Poppy at home while wearing a T-shirt featuring an ECG line and the words "the beat goes on".

© @johnthehammercameron/Instagram John Cameron is now recovering at home

He penned in the caption: "Today I will be mostly playing with Polly the Puppy. #borderterrier #supportthenhs."

John's followers flooded the comments section with well wishes, with one person writing: "Hope you are feeling better and starting to heal," while another added: "Get well soon John."