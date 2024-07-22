Morning Live pulled from BBC schedule as Gethin Jones reveals 'break'

Morning Live has been pulled from the BBC schedule as the show takes a "summer break". The popular morning programme, hosted by Gethin Jones, Michelle Ackerley and Helen Skelton, will not air for over a month.

At the end of Friday's programme, Gethin told viewers: "That's it for today, it's our last show tomorrow before a bit of a summer break, we'll see you at 9:30am, thanks all."

© BBC Morning Live will not air for one month

The show's official Instagram account also confirmed the news, revealing that the show will be back in August. Alongside a snap of some of the presenters on set, the caption read: "We're on a break until Monday 26th August. Until then you can watch all our shows on BBC iPlayer. Here’s what was on this week!"

Morning Live usually airs every weekday from 9.30am to 10.45 but has been replaced by episodes of Rip Off Britain and Expert Witness.

© BBC Kym Marsh, Gaby Roslin, Michelle Ackerley, Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, Sara Cox, Rav Wilding and Kimberley Walsh all present the show

Taking to Instagram last week, Gethin confirmed that he'll be spending more time in the BBC 5 Live studio amid Morning Live's summer break.

"Morning Live is off air next week so I'm going to be here at 5 Live all week which is great," he said, per Wales Online. "It's two very different skills, Morning Live is reading really fast, 5 Live there's a lot of breaking news but the ability to have a long chat."

The show will return in just over a month, with Gethin, Helen and Michelle back as main hosts.

WATCH: Gethin Jones jokes with Morning Live co-star as he tells him to 'stop talking'

Both Helen and Michelle became permanent presenters back in January. On joining the programme, Helen said: "It's really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice. Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about, we’re right at the heart of what matters to people right now.

© Getty Helen and Michelle joined the show as permanent presenters in January

"We're not just highlighting problems though, we're finding solutions and I love that we’re able to help in some small way. It's stuff you need to know but also stuff that's nice to know, and even when I'm not hosting, I'm sat at home with a cuppa taking it all in," she added.

Meanwhile, Michelle said: "I have absolutely loved being a part of the show so far, which we know can make a real difference to people's lives. I'm looking forward to keeping our audiences company in the mornings and doing that alongside friends. I've known Geth and Helen for a long time now and believe or not, Helen and I used to flat share back in the day! To do this all in my home town of Manchester is a dream!"