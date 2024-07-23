BBC Breakfast stars pay tribute to 'courageous' former colleague after death

BBC presenters have paid tribute to their former colleague Beccy Barr following her death aged 46. The mum-of-one was diagnosed with incurable abdominal cancer last year.

The Lancashire-born journalist was a BBC North West Tonight presenter for six years until 2019, when she left her almost two-decade journalism career to become a firefighter for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

© BBC Former BBC presenter Beccy Barr with Roger Johnson

At the time, Beccy told the BBC: "I still really love being a journalist but it has been nearly 20 years and I'm ready for a change and a different challenge."

Beccy's death was announced by her sister in an Instagram post on Monday. "This morning Beccy passed away peacefully at St John's Hospice in Lancaster," the caption began. "They offered the most dignified and compassionate care for the last few days of her life.

"Beccy led an incredible life that I will post about on her account in the near future along with details of her funeral. For now, I just want to say that I was incredibly blessed to have such an amazing sister. She was a very loved daughter, granddaughter and niece. More than anything she was a wonderful mother to Hannah."

BBC stars have paid tribute to the former journalist on social media, including BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst, who shared her memories of Beccy. "What I liked about Beccy was that if she wasn't happy with something, she made a change," the business journalist penned on X. "She got on with it. I love that energy in people. Hers was rare and everyone who met her felt it. Thinking of her daughter, who she absolutely adored."

© Beccy Barr/Instagram Beccy joined her local Fire and Rescue service in 2019

Nina's co-star Roger Johnson, who currently hosts BBC North West Tonight, also paid tribute. "Beccy was courageous in so many ways," he wrote on X. "Not least in choosing to leave a successful TV career to retrain as a firefighter. She excelled in that too. My thoughts are with her daughter and family."

Weather presenter Simon King added: "So sorry to hear this. Always loved working with Beccy. Thoughts are with her family and friends x."

Meanwhile, former BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern wrote: "This is heartbreaking. Beccy was the life and soul of the BBC newsroom. She always cracked me up with her take on life. Funny, smart and fearless. And then when she left to be a firefighter we were all in awe."