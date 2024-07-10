BBC Breakfast viewers saying the same thing as Sally Nugent's absence continues

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent has been missing from her usual spot on the red sofa this week – and her absence hasn't gone unnoticed.
The 52-year-old usually presents the current affairs programme alongside Jon Kay every Monday to Wednesday but was replaced by Sarah Campbell, who regularly steps in for the main hosts.
This isn't the first time Sally has been absent in recent weeks as she also missed three days at the end of June.
Fans have missed seeing Sally on their screens and took to social media to ask where she has been. One person asked: "Switched on #BBCBreakfast, but there's no sign of Sally, what is going on?"
A second viewer penned: "Where was Sally Nugent???????" while another feared she had left the programme.
While Sally hasn't addressed her absence from the show, it's very possible that she's simply taking some time off. It was around this time last year that Sally took a break from work to enjoy a summer holiday in Marbella, Spain with friends, including her former BBC Breakfast colleague Steph McGovern.
At the time, Sally shared some gorgeous sun-soaked snaps from her trip abroad, including one of the star looking super glamorous in a white, strappy beach cover-up.
While BBC Breakfast viewers have been missing Sally, they've loved seeing more of Sarah on their screens.
Commenting on Sarah's Instagram page back in June, one person wrote: "Hopefully we'll see lots more of you on the red sofa this summer, you definitely look at home there Sarah," while another added: "Lovely to see you on Breakfast."
Sarah has been a familiar face on our screen for decades, having joined BBC Breakfast as a reporter back in 2003.
Since 2024, Sarah has been an official presenter of BBC News after spending ten years as Royal Correspondent.
Sharing the exciting update on her LinkedIn page, Sarah penned: "After dabbling for a year or so, I am now officially a presenter/correspondent with BBC News. This means less time standing outside in all weathers and more time in the studio.
"When they'll have me- I will also continue to front BBC Breakfast- Britain's most watched breakfast news programme," the journalist continued, adding: "2024 is shaping up to be another big year of news…so it should be a busy one!!"
The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters
Charlie Stayt
The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
Naga Munchetty
The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
Sally Nugent
Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
Jon Kay
The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
Carol Kirkwood
Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
Nina Warhurst
Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
Ben Thompson
Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
John Watson
John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.
