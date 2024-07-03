BBC Breakfast to come off air in major schedule shake-up – details

BBC Breakfast will not air on Friday in the BBC's latest schedule shake-up. The current affairs show, which is usually broadcast on BBC One every morning, has been bumped to make room for coverage of the general election.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt normally front Friday's programme from 6 am before handing over to Morning Live's Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley at 9.30 am. The programme is followed by episodes of Scam Interceptors and Homes Under the Hammer at 10.45 am and 11.15 am, respectively.

© BBC/James Stack BBC Breakfast will not air on Friday

However, on Friday, the BBC will broadcast a special programme bringing live coverage of the election into viewers' homes. Sophie Raworth and Jon Kay will lead the coverage with the help of deputy political editor Vicki Young. Meanwhile, Christian Fraser will use graphics to outline the new House of Commons as Nicky Campbell presents extended coverage from Glasgow.

The show will air on BBC One from 6 am until 4.30 pm, with a half an hour break for the News at One. This will be followed by the latest from Wimbledon and then the Portugal v France football match at 7:30 pm as the Euros continues.

© Hollie Adams Sophie Raworth will lead coverage of the general election

Friday's schedule shake-up follows a week of major changes to accommodate both Wimbledon coverage and the Euros.

BBC Breakfast isn't the only show impacted, with programmes like Bargain Hunt and Escape to the Country also being pulled from the schedule.

What's more, EastEnders fans will have to rearrange their evening plans to make way for football coverage. The popular soap usually airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm but will instead be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday evenings this week on BBC Two from 7pm.

© James Stack Jon Kay will join Sophie to report on the general election

Meanwhile, The One Show, which is broadcast on weekday evenings from 7pm, has been pulled from this week's schedule entirely.

Host Alex Jones told viewers at the end of Friday's show: "We're off next week to make way for Wimbledon but we will be back on Monday 8 July."