BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay misses show amid co-star's return in latest sofa shake-up

The BBC Breakfast sofa looked a little different on Tuesday morning as Jon Kay was missing from the show, with BBC News presenter Ben Thompson standing in alongside Sally Nugent.

Jon, who joined the show in 2009 and has been a main presenter since 2022, has yet to address his absence.

© BBC Ben Thompson stepped in for Jon Kay on Tuesday

This isn't the first presenter shake-up in recent months. Last week, Sarah Campbell stepped in for Sally, who missed all three programmes. Sally and Jon usually host the show from Monday to Wednesday each week before handing the reins to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday.

Jon's absence comes shortly after the journalist celebrated a huge milestone for the programme. Taking to Instagram last week, Jon revealed that it had been one year since the show underwent a huge transformation for the first time in ten years, with a new multipurpose studio featuring the latest broadcasting technology.

© BBC/James Stack Jon was absent from the show on Tuesday

"It was exactly a year ago today that we moved into our lovely new studio," Jon penned. "Over the last twelve months our team has interviewed hundreds of guests on the sofa, covered thousands of stories and last month welcomed the BBC News at One to join us in Salford. Happy Birthday studio!"

While Jon was missing from our screens on Tuesday, viewers can expect to see more of the 54-year-old and some of his BBC Breakfast co-stars amid the relocation of the BBC One O'clock News from London to Salford.

Jon, Sally and their co-star Nina Warhurst are the new faces of the afternoon news programme, alongside Ben Brown, Anna Foster, and Tina Daheley.

The landmark move makes the News at One the first daily network TV news bulletin to be produced and broadcast from outside London. The BBC said the change forms part of its Across the UK (ATUK) plan, which aims to "move power and decision-making across the country to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the UK".

© BBC Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent are the new faces of BBC News at One

Marking her first time presenting the show back in June, Nina penned on Instagram: "We are all very proud that this institution has come to Salford (the faces say it all!) and very grateful to our London colleagues for nurturing a brilliant programme and sharing it with us.

"We promise to look after it," she added.