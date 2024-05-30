Dylan Dreyer's 'dreams come true' in unforgettable Today Show moment

The Today Show's Dylan Dreyer had a pinch-me moment on Thursday May 30 when Gavin Rossdale performed live on the hit NBC morning show.

"To my uncool self in high school: one day you will shake hands with @gavinrossdale on the @todayshow standing next to @alroker," Dylan captioned a picture which showed her shaking hands with the Bush front man after Gavin had performed.

Dylan also posted a video of Gavin singing the hit single 'Glycerine' acoustically, which revealed Dylan was singing along behind the cameras as well.

"So many dreams come true!! #pinchme," Dylan added, and Gavin later commented in response: "What a sweet post thank you, thanks for having us."

Watch Dylan Dreyer's 'pinch-me' moment live on Today Show

The Grammy-nominated band Bush found global success with their debut album Sixteen Stone, which featured the track 'Glycerine'. Gavin wrote the song in 1996 about his then-girlfriend, Australian singer-songwriter, Suze DeMarchi.

Today Show viewers were also over the moon for Dylan, with many sharing the love for Bush and Gavin, who wed Gwen Stefani in 2002; together they welcomed sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten.

© Nate Congleton Dylan Dreyer shakes Gavin Rossdale's hand on Today Show

Gavin is also father to daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he welcomed with Pearl Lowe.

Kingston's special birthday saw both Gavin and Gwen take to social media to share the sweetest of tributes to their firstborn.

© Instagram Gavin and his three boys

Gavin posted an adorable compilation of photos and family memories from across the years, heaping praises upon his son: "I have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within. You have grace, charm and humility. You are at the wheel of your destiny so choose wisely."

Gwen included a video that had edited together several photos of Kingston over the years, spanning his childhood, his bond with his brothers, growing relationship with stepdad Blake, plus snippets of his musical talent as well.

Gwen's sons with dad Gavin, their sister Daisy and her baby daughter Ivy

"I know in my heart that I'm super consistent," Gavin recently said of being a father, while appearing on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast. However he admitted he often feels "shame" for not having a deeper connection with Gwen following their divorce.

"It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me," he shared.

"I feel bad for my kids. That's the overriding thing. The rest of it comes with the territory… but that's the most profound," he said, revealing his wish that he could have "figured out a way to not have that in their lives".

Gwen filed for divorce in August of 2015, and has since married Blake Shelton, who she met when she started filming The Voice in April of 2014.

Gavin is now dating Albanian singer Xhoana Xheneti, whose music has been described as dark electro pop, and who has worked with the likes of Korn and is inspired by British trip-hop bands Portishead and Massive Attack.