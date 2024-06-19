Dylan Dreyer star missing from Today Show as she prepares to leave co-stars behind on venture close to her heart

Dylan Dreyer has an exciting few days ahead of her far away from the Today Show studios and family in New York City!

The NBC star was missing from action on Wednesday's Third Hour Show, and that's because she was getting ready to co-host the Royal Ascot coverage in the UK.

Dylan re-shared a post from her NBC co-star, Britney Eurton, who had posted a countdown picture featuring herself, Dylan, and their co-stars reporting from Royal Ascot last year.

In the caption, she wrote: "T-minus five days until this quartet is reunited on @nbc. Tune in to @peacock starting tomorrow for full coverage of the Royal Meeting! Royal Ascot is almost here!"

Dylan is a huge fan of the races and flew to Kentucky to cover the Kentucky Derby back in May.

The children's author has been attending Royal Ascot since 2018, and during her first year, she expressed her excitement at going to the iconic event for the first time.

In footage posted on Ascot Racecourse's social media page, she said: "This is my first Royal Ascot, my first time in England, so there are so many firsts I'm experiencing."

She then added laughing: "It's been sunny since I got off the plane so I hear the weather is always this fantastic here."

Dylan also made reference to the late Queen, who she was lucky enough to meet during her first year working there.

She said: "I was able to watch the Queen throughout the procession just pass us, it seemed like feet away from us and I swear she was waving right at me although it could have been the person behind me I don't know."

When asked about her perspective of the event as an American, she replied: "I would say that Ascot is different because it's so much more British, which from American eyes is so much more classy. I don't want to insult anyone back in the US but the British have fashion nailed down, it's absolutely beautiful here!"

Since her first stint co-hosting Royal Ascot for NBC, Dylan has expanded her family, and has written four children's books. She shares sons Calvin, six, Oliver, four, and Rusty, two, with her husband Brian Fierra.

The couple are raising their children in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City, and recently Dylan's co-star Craig Melvin went over to her home to help babysit her boys as part of a dare on the Today Show.

Dylan and Brian also have a beautiful home by the coast in New York, where they tend to spend weekends and the holidays. Their house is a stone's throw away from the beach, allowing for plenty of room for their sons to run around outside.