Dylan Dreyer's husband pens heartbreaking tribute and shares personal photos following double loss

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera are mourning the tragic double loss of two close friends.

Brian - a cameraman for NBC - took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay an emotional tribute following the death of Stacy Wakefield, who passed away aged 53, just five months after her husband, Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.

Tim had died following a battle with brain cancer aged just 57, and the couple leave behind their two children, Brianna and Trevor.

Brian shared a series of photos of himself smiling with the late couple on his social media page, alongside the following message: "Heartbroken. A friendship I’ll cherish forever and a family I’ll love forever. Rest in peace Stacy. I miss you Timmy. Brianna and Trevor we love you."

His followers and friends were quick to offer words of comfort, with one writing: "Such a tragedy. So sorry for the loss of your friends," while another wrote: "So sorry for your loss! Poor kids…how do you ever adjust to losing your parents so young? Sending my deepest condolences."

Dylan Dreyer's husband penned an emotional tribute to late friends Stacy and Tim Wakefield

A third added: "So sad to hear the passing of Tim Wakefield's wife. So tragic for the children to lose both parents."

The news of Stacy's death was announced on Wednesday via a statement posted by The Red Sox's Instagram page.

Brian with Stacy and Tim - who died within five months of each other

It read: "It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses.

"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

Brian and Dylan were close friends with the late couple

In January, Dylan had touched upon Tim's death in a heartfelt social media post while competing in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf competition.

She posted a picture of herself hitting a ball on the golf course, and in the caption, she went on to explain that the particular shot had a lot of personal meaning for both her and her husband, because it landed close to 'hole 18' which was named in honor of Tim.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian at home with their three sons

Dylan wrote in the caption: "A few months ago, we lost our dear friend #timwakefield. They honored him with his number on hole 18 at #hgvlpga. @fishlense and I had tears in our eyes when my ball landed within 10 feet from this tribute. We miss you every day Wake!!"

