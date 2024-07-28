Robert Downey Jr.'s surprise return to Marvel divides fans — why his comeback is stirring conversation

Robert Downey Jr. made the biggest splash at San Diego Comic-Con this past week, arriving in grand fashion to announce his comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just months after his first Academy Award win, and weeks before making his Broadway debut, the 59-year-old actor was revealed by the Russo brothers to be the new face of Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom.

At the convention, a series of actors playing Doom clones were brought out on stage, and the one in the middle then took his mask off to reveal himself to be none other than the Oppenheimer star himself.

"New mask, same task," he joked to the crowd. "What can I say, I like playing complicated characters." His appearance was met with rapturous cheers and applause.

Robert will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming two Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The Russo brothers have also stated that the movies will be set in the multiverse, allowing for the potential for crossovers between Marvel franchises.

© Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. is the new face of Victor von Doom

The appearance will be Robert's first in a Marvel production since 2019's historic Avengers: Endgame, and while we'll take any chance we can get to welcome back Tony Stark, many Marvel fans don't feel the same.

A common consensus among comments shared on social media between dedicated MCU fans is that the actor's casting seems more commercial and fan service-driven vs actual plot and consistency.

© Getty Images The "Iron Man" star will return to the MCU as the antagonist in two upcoming Avengers movies

As of now, Robert's version of Doctor Doom is being presented as a standalone character that does not serve as a multiverse variant of any kind for Tony Stark/Iron Man, and some Marvel fans wondered whether it was just worth bringing a brand new star into the franchise instead as opposed to one heavily associated with a signature character.

One wrote on X: "This is a terrible idea. All the casting potential. All the possibilities. I know there's a few stories out there where this is canon like the storyline where Stark and Doom are roommates and they swap minds... But it feels like a cop out," and another also added: "I get it's multiversity and blah blah blah, but Iron Man being Doctor Doom means absolutely nothing to the MCU as we know it and does nothing for the character Doctor Doom. It's just to sell tickets. It's boring, disrespectful to my fave, and doesn't make sense. Next."

© Getty Images His grand reveal was met with thunderous applause at San Diego Comic-Con

However, many others were thrilled to have the actor back in the MCU and suggested that his natural star power would work well for the role. One put it best on X with: "However you feel about the Doom casting, there is no denying [Robert Downey Jr.] is one of the most charismatic men alive, and he absolutely thrives in movie stardom."

© Getty Images Doom was previously portrayed by Julian McMahon in the 2005 "Fantastic Four" film

The Russos have also teased that a collision of universes might happen in Secret Wars, which leaves the space for an intersection between Doom and Stark, although it's yet to be seen how or whether that will actually take place.