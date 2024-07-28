Jennifer Garner inundated with praise as she laughs off mishap at Comic-Con

While San Diego Comic-Con proved to be an eventful collection of Marvel favorites old (Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback) and new (Harrison Ford's entry), it was also an odd comedy of errors for Jennifer Garner.

The actress, 52, made an appearance at the annual comic book convention and entertainment spectacle as one of the returning stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Pause for brief spoilers) The star reprises her role as sai-wielding Elektra Natchios in the new Deadpool & Wolverine, taking up a mantle she'd previously inhabited twice in the 2003 film Daredevil (opposite now ex-husband Ben Affleck) and 2005's Elektra. Watch a trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine below...

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

However, on their way to Comic-Con from the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego this weekend, Jennifer and a few others were stuck in an elevator for over an hour, and the actress documented it all on her social media.

She shared a compilation of videos she'd called "Baby's first Comic Con: a short story" that documented various stages of the delirium that set in after being stuck, from two minutes in to an hour and 12 minutes.

"Hey guys, we're stuck on this elevator," she tells the camera. "I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone…yeah, we're looking for stairs." She sarcastically added: "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con…"

11 minutes in, Jennifer mentioned that it was getting "toasty," saying she was "shvitzy, I need to blot" while first responders spoke on a walkie talkie with someone trying to fix the elevator from the inside. "Don't cut the blue wire, is what we're hearing."

MORE: Jennifer Garner's discovery at home with three kids sparks reaction from fans

At the 35 minute mark, she explained her decision to sit down coming from an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and at 41.5 minutes, she began leading a singalong to "99 Bottles of Beer" while others around her found themselves slightly amused.

© Getty Images The actress made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this week

STAR REELS

45 minutes in, they finally called 911 and joked that she thought "we were in Vegas." Things finally took a turn at the one hour mark, when the lights came back on in the elevator and the other people started asking for "positive vibes."

MORE: Jennifer Garner says she's 'excited for the future' as fans react

At this point, the ever-hilarious mom-of-three quietly started singing Madonna's "Like a Prayer," a timely choice given that the song was used for one of Deadpool & Wolverine's pivotal fight scenes.

© Getty Images She joined the rest of the star-studded cast of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in California

12 minutes later, however, their day brightened (literally and metaphorically) when the elevator doors opened and air rushed in, with Jennifer being fully shocked as she finally saw a firefighter force the doors open and greet the trapped passengers, who began to cheer.

MORE: Jennifer Garner takes on new challenge amid supporting ex-husband Ben Affleck's marital woes

Her many fans and famous friends immediately reacted to how calm she was throughout the entire ordeal, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting: "Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm," and Tracee Ellis Ross adding: "Oh my! Well done on staying calm."

© Getty Images The actress even made several references to her "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameo in her elevator stint

A fan gushed: "You're so calm and hilarious. My worst nightmare-getting stuck in an elevator! Full on panic," with another also saying: "Oh my goodness. You were so calm but I'm sure that was SUPER stressful!!! So glad you are out, ok & have now a funny memory to share."