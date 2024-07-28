Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner inundated with praise as she laughs off mishap at Comic-Con
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
THE 2024 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - Hosted by tennis icon Serena Williams, "The 2024 ESPYS" ceremony will recognize major athletic achievements, honor leading athletes, and feature exciting musical performances, including an unforgettable opening from Grammy award-winning singer Ciara. "The 2024 ESPYS" will air live July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.© Getty Images

Jennifer Garner inundated with praise as she laughs off mishap at Comic-Con

The mom-of-three makes a surprise appearance in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe offering

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

While San Diego Comic-Con proved to be an eventful collection of Marvel favorites old (Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback) and new (Harrison Ford's entry), it was also an odd comedy of errors for Jennifer Garner.

The actress, 52, made an appearance at the annual comic book convention and entertainment spectacle as one of the returning stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Pause for brief spoilers) The star reprises her role as sai-wielding Elektra Natchios in the new Deadpool & Wolverine, taking up a mantle she'd previously inhabited twice in the 2003 film Daredevil (opposite now ex-husband Ben Affleck) and 2005's Elektra. Watch a trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine below...

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

However, on their way to Comic-Con from the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego this weekend, Jennifer and a few others were stuck in an elevator for over an hour, and the actress documented it all on her social media.

She shared a compilation of videos she'd called "Baby's first Comic Con: a short story" that documented various stages of the delirium that set in after being stuck, from two minutes in to an hour and 12 minutes.

"Hey guys, we're stuck on this elevator," she tells the camera. "I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone…yeah, we're looking for stairs." She sarcastically added: "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con…"

View post on Instagram
 

11 minutes in, Jennifer mentioned that it was getting "toasty," saying she was "shvitzy, I need to blot" while first responders spoke on a walkie talkie with someone trying to fix the elevator from the inside. "Don't cut the blue wire, is what we're hearing."

MORE: Jennifer Garner's discovery at home with three kids sparks reaction from fans

At the 35 minute mark, she explained her decision to sit down coming from an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and at 41.5 minutes, she began leading a singalong to "99 Bottles of Beer" while others around her found themselves slightly amused.

Jennifer Garner stuns in bright red dress as she attends Comic Conn© Getty Images
The actress made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this week

STAR REELS

45 minutes in, they finally called 911 and joked that she thought "we were in Vegas." Things finally took a turn at the one hour mark, when the lights came back on in the elevator and the other people started asking for "positive vibes."

MORE: Jennifer Garner says she's 'excited for the future' as fans react

At this point, the ever-hilarious mom-of-three quietly started singing Madonna's "Like a Prayer," a timely choice given that the song was used for one of Deadpool & Wolverine's pivotal fight scenes.

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes speak onstage during Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 25, 2024© Getty Images
She joined the rest of the star-studded cast of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in California

12 minutes later, however, their day brightened (literally and metaphorically) when the elevator doors opened and air rushed in, with Jennifer being fully shocked as she finally saw a firefighter force the doors open and greet the trapped passengers, who began to cheer.

MORE: Jennifer Garner takes on new challenge amid supporting ex-husband Ben Affleck's marital woes

Her many fans and famous friends immediately reacted to how calm she was throughout the entire ordeal, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting: "Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm," and Tracee Ellis Ross adding: "Oh my! Well done on staying calm."

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen at "Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life" Panel at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con© Getty Images
The actress even made several references to her "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameo in her elevator stint

A fan gushed: "You're so calm and hilarious. My worst nightmare-getting stuck in an elevator! Full on panic," with another also saying: "Oh my goodness. You were so calm but I'm sure that was SUPER stressful!!! So glad you are out, ok & have now a funny memory to share."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More