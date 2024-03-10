Oscars 2024: see the complete winners list here

The 2024 Oscars are finally here -- but who will take home the Little Gold Men? Oppenheimer seems like a sure bet for Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, but we wouldn't rule out a surprising run from Anatomy of a Fall and it's director Justine Triet.
Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone are battling it out for Best Actress but we wouldn't be surprised to hear Sandra Huller's name be read out from the envelope. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr both seem like sure bets for the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph not winning Best Supporting Actress may be the biggest upset of the night after she scooped every other award this season.
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host for the fourth time, having previously fronted the show in 2017, 2018, and 202
The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC at 7pm ET/4pm PT, with the ceremony set to last around three hours.
Keep checking back to find out who has won on the night...
2024 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Benning - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Thing
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
International Feature Film
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of the Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - UK
Music (Original Song)
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For - Barbie
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dials of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film
Letters to a Pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Documentary Short Film
The ABC's of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon