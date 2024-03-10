Oscars 2024: see the complete winners list here

The 2024 Oscars are finally here -- but who will take home the Little Gold Men? Oppenheimer seems like a sure bet for Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, but we wouldn't rule out a surprising run from Anatomy of a Fall and it's director Justine Triet.

Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone are battling it out for Best Actress but we wouldn't be surprised to hear Sandra Huller's name be read out from the envelope. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr both seem like sure bets for the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph not winning Best Supporting Actress may be the biggest upset of the night after she scooped every other award this season.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host for the fourth time, having previously fronted the show in 2017, 2018, and 202

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC at 7pm ET/4pm PT, with the ceremony set to last around three hours.

Keep checking back to find out who has won on the night...

2024 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Benning - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Thing

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature Film

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - UK

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For - Barbie

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dials of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letters to a Pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Documentary Short Film

The ABC's of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon