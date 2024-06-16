Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Demi Moore, Serena Williams, and Robert De Niro, the best of the Tribeca Film Festival 2024
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film

The best of Tribeca Film Festival 2024, from Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Robert De Niro, and more

Some of the biggest premieres this year included Brats and Daddio

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Tribeca Film Festival finally comes to a close on June 16, and it's been quite a ride! With several world premieres, retrospectives, talks, and many more events, this year has provided a strong slate to get excited for in the coming months.

Many of Hollywood's elite made their way to the annual New York City-based film festival for the premieres and retrospective screenings of productions that could be dubbed future or past classics.

This year also marked the celebration of one of the festival's original founders with a convention that included several displays, talks, and more screenings in his honor.

Matthew Broderick and Judd Apatow attend Storytellers: Judd Apatow with Matthew Broderick during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 15, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
This year's Tribeca Film Festival proved to be a hub of culture, conversation, and discourse on the place of film

As the festival comes to an end, here are some of the highlights from this year's Tribeca slate…

You may also like

1/6

Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer attend the "BRATS" premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

BRATS

One of the festival's most highly anticipated releases came with the world premiere of BRATS, a documentary exploring the genesis and impact of the term "the Brat Pack," used for many young stars of the '80s.

GALLERY: Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy and more of the Brat Pack's best then-and-now photos

Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy directed the film, and reunited with other members Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, and Jon Cryer for the premiere, with the documentary released on Hulu soon after.

2/6

Breland in "Rebel Country" at the Tribeca Film Festival© Rebel Country

Rebel Country

Rebel Country was one of the most important releases this year for fans of mainstream culture, challenging the notions of country music and its changing crop, including appearances from the likes of Breland, Blanco Brown, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and more.

An official synopsis describes it as a film which "is challenging the culture of country music while also acknowledging their connection with Nashville’s rebellious roots — those previous iconoclasts who broke the mold."

3/6

Lauren Fisher, Serena Williams, and Gotham Chopra attend the "In The Arena: Serena Williams" Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 13, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

In the Arena: Serena Williams

Another prominent world premiere came from the release of the docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams, deconstructing some of the tennis legend's major Grand Slam appearances and her personal life behind the scenes.

SEE: Serena Williams is a vision in pink at Tribeca Film Festival

Serena herself was at the premiere and heralded a talk right after. Episode one of the docuseries drops on ESPN+ on July 10.

4/6

Bad Shabbos at the Tribeca Film Festival© Bad Shabbos

Bad Shabbos

An ensemble comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick, Method Man, Catherine Curtin, and more, Bad Shabbos proved to be a hit at Tribeca for its hilarious blend of comic timing and intrigue.

The recounting of a Shabbat dinner that turns into a murder-mystery even ended the festival taking first place in the Audience Award in the Narrative Category.

5/6

"Hacking Hate" at the Tribeca Film Festival© Hacking Hate

Hacking Hate

A buzzworthy documentary, Hacking Hate follows Swedish journalist My Vingren, dubbed the real life "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and her investigation into online white supremacist groups and big tech.

The acclaimed production was named this year's Best Documentary Feature by the festival jury, with their statement reading: "The documentary jury awards a film that bravely and fearlessly investigates the misuse of the internet to encourage hate and bias by allowing media giants to profit and foster the continuation of the outrage."

6/6

A view of artwork and posters on display at the 2024 De Niro Con press preview at Spring Studios on June 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

De Niro Con

After several months of delays, De Niro Con finally opened on June 14, a celebration of the life and legacy of one of the festival's original founders Robert De Niro soon after turning 80.

MORE: Meet Robert De Niro's seven children — everything you need to know about his sons and daughters

Several of his most memorable films were screened, including Silver Linings Playbook, Mean Streets, and more, special guests like Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken made appearances, and fans were also treated to an immersive exhibit.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more