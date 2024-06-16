The best of Tribeca Film Festival 2024, from Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Robert De Niro, and more

The Tribeca Film Festival finally comes to a close on June 16, and it's been quite a ride! With several world premieres, retrospectives, talks, and many more events, this year has provided a strong slate to get excited for in the coming months.

Many of Hollywood's elite made their way to the annual New York City-based film festival for the premieres and retrospective screenings of productions that could be dubbed future or past classics.

This year also marked the celebration of one of the festival's original founders with a convention that included several displays, talks, and more screenings in his honor.

© Getty Images This year's Tribeca Film Festival proved to be a hub of culture, conversation, and discourse on the place of film

As the festival comes to an end, here are some of the highlights from this year's Tribeca slate…

1/ 6 © Getty Images BRATS One of the festival's most highly anticipated releases came with the world premiere of BRATS, a documentary exploring the genesis and impact of the term "the Brat Pack," used for many young stars of the '80s. GALLERY: Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy and more of the Brat Pack's best then-and-now photos Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy directed the film, and reunited with other members Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, and Jon Cryer for the premiere, with the documentary released on Hulu soon after.

2/ 6 © Rebel Country Rebel Country Rebel Country was one of the most important releases this year for fans of mainstream culture, challenging the notions of country music and its changing crop, including appearances from the likes of Breland, Blanco Brown, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and more. An official synopsis describes it as a film which "is challenging the culture of country music while also acknowledging their connection with Nashville’s rebellious roots — those previous iconoclasts who broke the mold."

3/ 6 © Getty Images In the Arena: Serena Williams Another prominent world premiere came from the release of the docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams, deconstructing some of the tennis legend's major Grand Slam appearances and her personal life behind the scenes. SEE: Serena Williams is a vision in pink at Tribeca Film Festival Serena herself was at the premiere and heralded a talk right after. Episode one of the docuseries drops on ESPN+ on July 10.

4/ 6 © Bad Shabbos Bad Shabbos An ensemble comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick, Method Man, Catherine Curtin, and more, Bad Shabbos proved to be a hit at Tribeca for its hilarious blend of comic timing and intrigue. The recounting of a Shabbat dinner that turns into a murder-mystery even ended the festival taking first place in the Audience Award in the Narrative Category.

5/ 6 © Hacking Hate Hacking Hate A buzzworthy documentary, Hacking Hate follows Swedish journalist My Vingren, dubbed the real life "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and her investigation into online white supremacist groups and big tech. The acclaimed production was named this year's Best Documentary Feature by the festival jury, with their statement reading: "The documentary jury awards a film that bravely and fearlessly investigates the misuse of the internet to encourage hate and bias by allowing media giants to profit and foster the continuation of the outrage."