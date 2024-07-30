Lara Spencer 'cherishes every minutes' as she reveals she's leaving beloved GMA assignment

Lara Spencer is bidding a sad farewell after her dream assignment comes to an end.

The GMA anchor has been in Paris reporting on the Olympic Games, but now it's time to head back to the US.

On Tuesday, Lara shared a snapshot of herself on the streets of French capital and wrote: "Early morning walk before GMA. Last day in this magical city. Want to cherish every minute."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lara Spencer takes the plunge with James Longman for fun swimming segment on GMA

Hours before, she'd posted a photo with fellow ABC host, James Longman, presenting to the cameras with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

At the time, she captioned the show: "What a week."

During her time in Paris, Lara has been able to enjoy the culture and even squeezed a visit to some flea markets for a segment for the show.

Alongside photos of the treasures they'd found, she wrote: "If flea marketing was an Olympic event, I feel very good about my chances for a medal. Our tour of markets of Paris tomorrow oN GMA but for now here's a look at some of the wonderful vintage treasures we saw on our hunt of the Paris Fleas!"

© Getty Images Lara managed to squeeze in some flea market shopping too

Lara proved what a great sport she was ahead of the Olympics when she and James made a splash with a swimming segment on GMA.

Donning swimwear — including bathing caps adorned with red flowers and nose pegs too — they were challenged to learn an artistic swimming routine, led by Olympic coach, Bill May.

The fun moment in the video above saw them have several failed attempts to get it right, but they persisted until they nailed it.

Back in the studio, Lara and James were applauded by Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos who called the routine "impressive," to which Lara quipped: "We tried."

Reporting from the Olympics was a huge moment for Lara who is a former sports star.

Lara left her husband in the US

She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

Lara maintains an active lifestyle and is an impressive tennis player too.

STAR REELS

© Instagram Her daughter is currently living in the UK

While she's sad to be returning to the US, it'll be bittersweet as she'll be reunited with her husband, Rich McVey, and her son Duff.

There's a chance Lara may postpone her return and head to London to visit her daughter, Katharine, who has temporarily relocated there.

© Instagram Lara recently spent quality time with her grown son

At the start of the summer, she shared photos from their mother-daughter trip there and announced the 19-year-old was staying on.

She posted a photo of them wearing matching red outfits at a restaurant in the UK and wrote: "In our red era. Goodbye for now London. Take care of my baby."