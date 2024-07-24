Swimsuit-clad Lara Spencer takes the plunge on national TV in moment you don't want to miss

Lara Spencer isn't one to shy away from a challenge, and she proved it with her latest on-air antics.

The fun-loving Good Morning America host made waves — literally — with a segment on the show on Tuesday.

Stripping down to her swimsuit, Lara, was joined by foreign correspondent, James Longman, poolside.

WATCH: Lara Spencer dives right in on GMA

Showing off her sporty, and silly side, Lara and her co-star teamed their swimwear with bathing caps adorned with red flowers, and a nose peg too.

They then walked to the water's edge and attempted an artistic swimming routine, led by coach Bill May.

© Photo: Instagram Lara and James took the plunge for GMA

The pair took it all in their stride, despite several failed attempts to get it right, as they jumped in and out of the water on national TV.

Back in the studio, Lara and James were applauded by Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos who called the routine "impressive," to which Lara quipped: "We tried."

Lara is a former athlete and is no stranger to swimming. Years ahead of her career in TV, Lara was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

© Getty Images Lara proved she was a great sport

Lara certainly didn't show any hint of nervousness, despite having to appear on TV in just a swimsuit.

She stays in shape by keeping active and previously opened up to HELLO! about her workout routine.

"I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport," she revealed.

© Jean Catuffe Lara is incredibly sporty

"The sport for me right now is tennis," she added at the time. "I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me."

A healthy diet is important to her too, but she doesn't let it rule her life.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with her sporty children Kat and Duff

"Here and there, if I've been naughty, I'll jump on the elliptical but I really don't go crazy," the HGTV personality revealed. "Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy."

Her daughter, Katharine, has inherited her sporting ability too and signed to play lacrosse with Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Lara was incredibly proud of the moment and shared a post for her daughter at the time. "SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!! Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."