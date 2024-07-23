Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lara Spencer's super tall son is identical to his dad in head-turning photo with GMA host
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Lara Spencer with her son Duff

Lara Spencer's super tall son is identical to his dad in head-turning photo with GMA host

Lara shares her children with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lara Spencer spent quality time with her oldest child, Duff, over the weekend and delighted fans with photos of their antics. 

The Good Morning America host sparked a reaction from her social media followers with a new snapshot alongside the 22-year-old.

They couldn't get over how grown up and tall he was he towered over his 5ft 8 mom. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Lara Spencer's home life

The image showed the pair inside billionaire, Marc Lasry's home and Lara captioned the post: "Marc Lasry you are the coolest. Thanks for sharing Milwaukee Bucks stories and giving us the tour. Such a fun day at your beautiful home. #2021NBACHAMPS."

Fans also noted Duff's startling resemblance to his dad, David Haffenreffer, who is a real estate broker and former journalist. 

Lara Spencer spent quality time with her grown son© Instagram
Lara Spencer spent quality time with her grown son

Lara shares Duff and his younger sister, Katharine, with her ex-husband and they've remained on good terms despite their divorce in 2015.

They'd been married for 15 years when they decided to end their marriage saying at the time that their children "remain our top priority," adding: "We will raise them and care for them together."

Duff in 2006 with his mom Lara Spencer© Getty Images
Duff in 2006 with his mom Lara Spencer

And they've kept their word. David often pops up on Lara's social media pages when their children are involved. 

Last year they reunited when they dropped Katharine off at college in Nashville. 

Lara Spencer was married to David Haffenreffer for 15 years © Getty Images
Lara was married to David for 15 years

The mom-of-two is now married to entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, Richard McVey.

They met a year after her divorce on a blind date and tied the knot in Colorado in 2018.

When she walked down the aisle, Lara was accompanied by Duff. 

lara spencer son ex husband© Photo: Instagram
Duff with is lookalike dad David

Lara shared a video from the tender moment earlier this year when she celebrated Duff's 22nd birthday. 

Taking to Instagram, the mom of two penned a tribute to her son on his big day, writing: "Happy GOLDEN Birthday Duff!!! Found this video today. My son filling in for my beloved Dad, walking me down the aisle."

Photo posted by Lara Spencer on Instagram August 2023 where she is pictured next to her daughter Katharine in their Greenwich, Connecticut home on the last weekend before she heads off to Vanderbilt for college.© Instagram
Lara and David are also parents to Katharine

Duff stepped in to walk his mom down the aisle as Lara's own father passed away in January 2011.

The TV host continued: "That was 5 plus years ago and what a moment for me. But 22 years ago today --1-22-02--now THAT was everything. The day I gave birth to this kid--and my life as a mom began. I love you my Duff. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, good health, great adventures, and a million laughs."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More