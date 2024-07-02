GMA shares huge reunion news as two former hosts return to the limelight and co-anchors react

Good Morning America viewers were in for a treat this week when their hosts revealed two of the show's former co-hosts were being reunited.

In an upbeat segment lead by Lara Spencer, viewers received long-awaited and unexpected news.

Sitting alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Rebecca Jarvis, Lara confirmed Charlie Gibson, 81, and Joan Lunden, 73, were working together for the first time since their final broadcast in 1997.

WATCH: GMA hosts share news of sweet reunion of former co-stars Charlie Gibson and Joan Lunden

Over the weekend, the long-time GMA co-hosts joined together for a one-night-only play called Love Letters in Massachusetts.

Lara beamed with delight as she revealed Charlie found a copy of the script in his attic and reached out to Joan and she "leapt at the chance" to star on stage with him.

© Getty Images Charlie Gibson and Joan Lunden hosts GMA in the 90s

While it was a lot of fun for the former co-stars, Joan confessed they weren't allowed to look at each other or interact as they read the love letters and engaged with the audience instead.

Charlie and Joan were a mainstay in American living rooms for more than 15 years and helped make GMA the top rated morning show for much of the 90s.

© Getty Images Charlie Gibson and his former GMA co-host Joan Lunden

She reminisced about their time on the air when she told WCIA News how they connected from the start.

"We had such an amazing rapport together. The week before he started on air, he came into my office, closed the door, and said, 'I want to make a deal with you. Let's make a deal that we’re going to do this show 50/50, that we're going to show America that a man and a woman can do a show together 50/50.' And I said, 'Deal, buddy.'"

© Fred Lee Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan host the show

As for working together again, ahead of the show Joan confessed: "I have read this [script] over many, many, many times. I run it with one of my daughters, but I haven't done it with Charlie.

"We've agreed to come in ahead of time, and run it on Friday as well as Saturday. I said, 'Charlie, it's just like riding a bike. That rapport with you and me is going to come right back.'"

© Heidi Gutman Lara delighted in sharing the news with viewers

Despite their popularity, Charlie and Joan were replaced in their roles on-air with ABC choosing to "make a change" with Lisa McRee stepping in for Joan and Kevin Newman taking over from Charlie.