Only Murders in the Building star reveals shock exit – fans devastated

Jesse Williams has confirmed his exit from Only Murders in the Building. After joining season 3 as charming filmmaker, Tobert, the actor revealed that he will not appear in the fourth series, which is slated for release on August 27.

© Patrick Harbron Jesse Williams will not return as Tobert

While attending the premiere of his new docuseries, Distilled, Jesse was asked about his potential involvement. "No, I'm not on that show anymore," he replied to People.

As fans will remember, the series three finale left Tobert's relationship with Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora up in the air. After he was offered a job in LA, the budding director confided in Mabel, after which she promised to visit.

© Hulu In the season three finale Tobert took a new job in LA

While season four will see our favourite crime-solving trio – Charles, Oliver and Mabel – heading to the city, it looks like Tobert will not be a part of their story.

So, what's in store for the next instalment? Hulu's synopsis teases: "In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles' stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki.

Only Murders in the Building – season 4 trailer

"Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents."

Alongside a new murder mystery, fans can also expect more star power. Signed on for season four, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon have all joined the cast. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who made their debut in season three, will be back in some capacity.

© Hulu Sazz's murder will be at the centre of season four

Jane Lynch, who plays season four victim Sazz Pataki has opened up about what's to come. Speaking to Awards Radar, she said: "John Hoffman came up to me, I think it was probably the last episode I did, and he said, 'How do you feel about being dead and being a murder victim?'

"And I loved it because when you're the murder victim, you get to be in flashbacks – and I'm not only in flashbacks, I've got some other things too that I don't want to exactly tell you about because I want you all to be surprised, but it means that I get to do more and I get to go to New York more and hang out with Steve Martin and Marty Short and Selena Gomez. It's a good deal for me, so I'm doing about half of the episodes this season. It means probably I won't be in the season after this, should the show continue, but that's okay."