The Rings of Power season two: release date, trailer and plot revealed

The Rings of Power returns for a second season on Amazon Prime. After an epic finale which saw Halbrand revealed as the Dark Lord, Sauron, Middle Earth is in greater danger than ever. Click the trailer below for a first look at what’s to come, plus keep reading for everything we know about the release date, plot and cast.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season two – teaser trailer

When will season two premiere?

Good news fellow Tolkienites! Season two is just on the horizon. Debuting globally on Amazon Prime, fans can tune in on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

What is it about?

Bound by the ever-growing darkness, Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, Celebrimbor and more fan favourite characters will continue to tread their own paths while fighting to protect all they hold dear.

© Amazon Prime Season two will find Middle Earth in peril following the return of Sauron

“Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will,” explains the synopsis.

“Building on season one’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Meet the cast of season two

Series two sets the stage for Sauron, with Charlie Vickers reprising his role as one of literature’s greatest villains. Meanwhile, Morfydd Clark returns as the fearless Galadriel, alongside Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor and Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad.

Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, Tanya Moodie have joined the cast

Fans can also expect to see Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen and more.

Additionally, new cast members have signed on for season two, although details on their characters are currently under wraps. Among the stars expected to appear are Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, Tanya Moodie, Gabriel Akuwudike, Ben Daniels, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Sam Hazeldine, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Calam Lynch, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo and Gavi Singh Chera.