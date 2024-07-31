Hoda Kotb left 'weeping' during emotional moment far away from home

Hoda Kotb is having the time of her life in Paris with her Today Show co-anchors, covering the 2024 Summer Olympic Games for NBC and watching members of Team U.S.A. triumph in the most emotional way possible.

The 59-year-old TV anchor and her co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker flew down to the French capital last week to cover the Games for the network, and it's been eventful to say the least.

Hoda and Savannah, in particular, have already made several buzzworthy moments of their own reacting in the stands to the triumphs from the U.S. Olympics Artistic Gymnastics teams, both men and women.

Recommended video You may also like Hoda Kotb suffers wardrobe malfunction during Paris Olympics

And as it turns out, the Today host had quite an emotional response to seeing the women's gymnastics team secure their coveted gold medal in the Team finals on Tuesday, July 30.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, now dubbed the "Golden Girls," secured their team gold after a tough battle against silver medalists Italy and bronze medalists Brazil.

When the five stepped onto the podium for the medal ceremony and the American national anthem was played, the moment seemingly left Hoda in tears, as she told Team U.S.A. later.

© Instagram/Today Show Hoda and Savannah were in the stands cheering on Team U.S.A.

Hoda spoke with the athletes after their historic win at Bercy Arena, and confessed that she was "weeping" with them, saying: "When that anthem played, for the United States, y'all stood up there on that podium, I was behind you and I was weeping, man!"

The emotional Hoda gushed that she felt like a "proud mom" watching them bask in their glory, and Jordan confirmed that she was "definitely crying" in response.

LATEST: Hoda Kotb suffers major wardrobe malfunction live on-air during Paris Olympics

"That moment was just, it was amazing. Knowing from Tokyo, we didn't get that moment, and now I'm just like…wow…worth the wait!"

© Getty Images The pair were among the most enthusiastic when the team won the Olympic gold

STAR REELS

Hoda and Savannah spoke on the show the following morning with Jade and Hezly while Simone and Suni prepped for their individual all-around finals on Thursday, August 1. Suni is the defending all-around gold medalist, while Simone won the same medal in Rio in 2016.

MORE: Hoda Kotb’s long-awaited dream comes true: 'Finally it happened'

This is officially the second gold medal for Jade, who won the hardware back in 2021 at Tokyo for the floor final, and this is the first win for 16-year-old Olympic debutante Hezly, the youngest member of the Team U.S.A. delegate.

"It just feels so incredible," Jade said on the Today Show. "I'm super excited and super proud of this team, of everything we've overcome to get back here on top of the podium again."

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb says she's no longer 'pretending' ahead of 60th birthday: 'God made me this way'

In 2021, the American team lost the Team finals to the Russian Olympic Committee (which is banned from this year's Games) amid Simone Biles' withdrawal due to her mental health. However, they still came away with the silver medal.

© Getty Images Jordan, Hezly, Simone, Jade, and Suni are Olympic champions!

As for upcoming events, Fred Richard and Paul Juda from the men's team will compete in the individual all-around final today after making a comeback with their own team bronze earlier this week, the first gymnastics medal for the American men's team since 2008.