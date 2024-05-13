Katy Perry returns to blonde hair on American Idol as she makes incredible princess transformation

Katy Perry dazzled viewers on Sunday night during her second-to-last episode as a judge on American Idol, pulling off a show-stopping Cinderella gown transformation that left fans in awe.

The much-loved pop star, who announced she would be stepping down from the show after seven seasons, embraced the Disney Night theme with her characteristic flair and sparkle.

The episode, which aired live from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, saw the top five contestants take the stage, but it was Katy who truly stole the show.

The broadcast opened with a heartwarming rendition of You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story, performed by the judges, including Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. But it was Katy’s entrance that captured everyone’s attention.

Katy Perry's incredible princess transformation

Sporting platinum blonde hair instead of her usual brunette locks, Katy initially appeared in a simple dress.

However, in a moment of pure Disney magic, she pulled a ribbon on the back of her dress and executed a flawless 360-degree turn, transforming her outfit into a full-glam, regal silver gown reminiscent of Cinderella going to the ball.

The transformation was met with glitter and cheers as the audience erupted in applause, celebrating the enchanting spectacle.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their delight. "Nights like this...," Katy captioned a post on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting the magical evening.

Fans responded with comments like, "Awwww she looks soo pretty the gaggeryyy," and "OMG nobody will fill her gap in that show!" Another fan praised, "Katy REALLY committing to the Cinderella bit and I love it!"

The night continued with powerful performances from the American Idol finalists, who were mentored by Kane Brown and sang selections from the Disney Songbook.

Katy Perry has just one episode to go before her final appearance on American Idol

While Will Moseley was lauded for his "pure magic" performance, Emmy Russell faced a tougher critique, with comments on her pitch and nerves during her rendition of Miley Cyrus's The Climb.

As the competition heats up, America will vote for their top three contestants to advance to next week's finale, where Jon Bon Jovi will mentor the finalists, and the winner will be crowned in typical 'Idol' grandeur.

Offstage, Katy's forthcoming departure from the show has been a topic of much discussion. In a candid reveal on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Katy shared that she planned to leave American Idol to focus on other projects, including a major music festival in Brazil this fall.

Ryan Seacrest, reflecting on Katy's impact, noted, "She just brought an amazing generosity and love and big heart, that kind of spirit to the show."

Despite her impending exit, Katy's time on American Idol has been marked by memorable moments and a few controversies, such as last year's incident where her comment led to a contestant's departure from the show.

However, her transformative Cinderella moment this Disney Night will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of her tenure, capturing the essence of her vibrant and playful spirit.