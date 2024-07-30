Carrie Underwood looks sensational in activewear in latest video

Carrie Underwood is dazzling fans—not just with her incredible voice but with her impressive fitness and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

At 41, Carrie continues to inspire with her fit physique, recently showcased in a new workout video promoting her fitness brand, Fit52.

In a vibrant Instagram post, the American Idol alum encouraged her followers to explore the latest offerings on her fitness app, Fit52, which launched in 2020.

The app features exclusive workout routines and healthy recipes, designed to help users lead a balanced and active lifestyle.

Carrie Underwood looks sensational in new fitness video

Carrie kicked off the video in a lively pink, white, and orange jacket paired with matching pink shorts, her blonde locks pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and her makeup perfectly applied.

As the video progressed, she showcased a variety of stylish athletic outfits, including skintight leggings, sports bras, and tank tops, each accentuating her toned physique.

© Instagram Carrie looks so toned in new activewear

The eight-time Grammy-winning artist announced the addition of five new workout videos on the app, with most of the sessions led by Carrie herself. The videos offer a range of exercises that cater to different fitness levels, making it accessible and engaging for all her fans.

In the comments section, Carrie's 13.2 million Instagram followers showered her with praise for her dedication to fitness and her stunning appearance.

"Carrie being amazing at everything," one fan gushed, while another praised her form, writing, "Great form!" A third follower enthusiastically added, "Slay queen!" with another expressing excitement for the new content: "Love this!! Can’t wait to try these out!!"

© Instagram Carrie Underwood showcases her ultra toned body

Carrie has been sharing her fitness journey and encouraging others to lead a healthy lifestyle for years.

Earlier this month, she posted another workout video, this time sporting a skintight purple tank top and lilac pants. The video included clips of Carrie in green leggings and a black tank top, demonstrating a variety of exercises designed to motivate and challenge her fans.

© Carrie Underwood on Instagram Carrie's photo of her relaxing in her bikini

Beyond her workout videos, Carrie has been turning heads with her incredible fashion sense and fit figure. Just last week, she was spotted in Hawaii with her husband, Mike Fisher.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, the Before He Cheats hitmaker looked stunning in a plunging orange dress, adorned with a flower crown and a lei. "Livin' la vida-aloha!" she captioned the picture, perfectly capturing the island spirit.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Carrie's trip to Hawaii was not just for relaxation; she was there to perform at the Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, much to the delight of her fans. In another photo, she posed with her husband, Mike, in a rare and sweet selfie, both of them enjoying the beautiful Hawaiian sunset.

Carrie and Mike, who married in 2010, have two adorable children together. Their first son, Isaiah Michael, was born in 2015, and they welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan, four years later. The couple has been known for their strong family values and often shares glimpses of their family life on social media.