Katy Perry looks breathtaking as she makes emotional farewell to American Idol after 7 seasons

As the curtains closed on American Idol's grand finale this Sunday, it was a night of emotional goodbyes and show-stopping performances, particularly for Katy Perry, who bid farewell to her judging duties on the beloved singing competition.

Amid the glittering lights and soaring melodies, Katy's final moments on the show tugged at the heartstrings of everyone in the audience, marking the end of an era for both the star and her fans.

From the moment she stepped onto the stage in a breathtaking gown, the emotion was palpable. Katy, alongside her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, was visibly moved.

Host Ryan Seacrest, ever the comforting presence, checked in on her as the finale kicked off, to which Katy responded poignantly, "It’s my last few hours." Ryan, capturing the sentiment of the evening, encouraged, "Well, let’s enjoy them."

The night was a celebration of Katy's time on Idol, filled with memorable moments. A special montage took us through Katy’s journey on the show, celebrating her camaraderie with Luke, Lionel, and Ryan.

After the heartfelt trip down memory lane, Ryan posed the question many were thinking: "Are you sure you want to leave us?" Katy's emotional nod and her struggle to hold back tears spoke volumes about her deep connection to the show and her fellow judges.

© Instagram Katy Perry with her fellow judges Lionel and Luke

Highlighting her impact, Katy took to the stage to perform her 2020 hit What Makes a Woman.

For this special occasion, the song was transformed into a duet with finalist Jack Blocker, turning the soft ballad into a compelling dialogue.

© Getty Images Katy Perry on Disney Night

Katy's outfit for the performance was as meaningful as her song—an eye-catching dress adorned with the faces of Idol contestants she has mentored over the years, symbolizing the personal touch she brought to her role as a judge.

In a fitting tribute to Katy’s musical legacy, Idol also featured a medley of her biggest hits performed by this season’s Top 12 women. The segment was a vibrant celebration of Katy's chart-topping career, though some might argue it would have been better placed before her duet, adding even more to the night's build-up.

© Getty Images Katy hangs up her hat after 7 seasons

Katy's decision to leave Idol was first hinted at during a February 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. A game of Two Truths and a Lie took a surprising turn when Katy revealed, "I think this will probably be my last season of Idol." This casual revelation had since built up to the poignant farewell witnessed by millions.

While the night was tinged with the sadness of Katy’s departure, it was also a moment to crown a new Idol champion among the talented Top 3—Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley. Yet, even amid the excitement of the competition, the spotlight lovingly lingered on Katy, a testament to her unforgettable impact on the show.