Suspect viewers very divided as Channel 4 drama returns for series 2 - here's why

Channel 4's crime drama Suspect returned to our screens with its second season this week – and fans are divided over the new episodes.

The series picks up from season one, with James Nesbitt's Danny Frater having been arrested for murder and his ex-wife Dr Susannah Newman still desperately trying to uncover the truth about her daughter's death.

Anne-Marie Duff leads the cast as Dr Susannah, with Ben Miller also reprising his role as DS Richard Groves. Meanwhile, Dominic Cooper stars as Susannah's mysterious new patient, Jon, who makes a disturbing confession while under hypnosis that forces Susannah to embark on a mission to save a life.

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Dr Susannah Newman

While some viewers were immediately gripped by the new episodes, others felt the plot was "unrealistic".

One person penned: "I didn't see series one and so I'm finding this all a bit silly and totally unrealistic. I'm totally lost, so I'm out," while another said the story made "no sense".

However, not all viewers were unimpressed with the plot, with many feeling compelled to binge-watch the entire series.

Dominic Cooper plays Jon

One person penned: "I've binged the whole of #Suspect series 2, and all I can say is it's bloody brilliant, brilliant, brilliant," while another added: "Could not resist binge-watched the rest of the episodes @Channel4 gripping, fast-paced and superbly written #Suspect."

A third fan praised the acting performances, writing: "Fantastic first episode of #suspect @Channel4. Anne Marie Duff is superb and Dominic Cooper creepily unsettling."

For those yet to catch up on the series, it follows Dr Susannah as she continues to grieve for her daughter, Christina. In the first episode, she takes on a new patient who confesses to a very disturbing crime.

© Channel 4 / Toon Aerts Ben Miller reprises his role as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves

Warning! Spoilers for episode one ahead.

Speaking about where we find Susannah in series two, Anne-Marie said: "So in episode one, Susannah comes face-to-face with somebody who confesses, under hypnosis, to murder- and not just a single murder, but multiple murders. When we meet her at the beginning of this series, she's troubled and standing on the shore of doubt and confusion about how her daughter really died.

"But there's a huge catalyst that happens in episode one of this series which launches her onto the path of the investigation," teased the actress. "It's not a procedural investigation because she has nothing to do with the police force, but it leads her to a very difficult journey."

© Channel 4 / Toon Aerts Vinette Robinson plays Louisa McAdams

Starring alongside Anne-Marie, Dominic and Ben in the cast are Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Belgravia) as Natasha Groves, Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point, The Lazarus Project) as Louisa McAdams, and Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as Alistair Underwood.

Rounding out the main cast are Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy, For Life) as Joseph Buckley, and Gina McKee (Bodyguard, Our Friends in the North) as Kate.

All episodes of Suspect season 2 are available to watch on Channel 4.