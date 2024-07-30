Downton Abbey stars with famous relatives: Bridgerton and royal connections revealed

Maggie Smith, aka Lady Violet Crawley, has passed on her affinity for acting. After tying the knot with her first husband – theatre legend Sir Robert Graham Stephens – in 1967, Maggie welcomed two sons, who have since followed in her footsteps.

Chris Larkin, her eldest, has established an impressive career with roles in Casualty, Doctor, Who, Father Brown, and Outlander. Meanwhile, his younger brother Toby Stephens has lent his talents to Sharpe's Challenge, Jane Eyre, Vexed, Black Sails and One Day.