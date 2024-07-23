Inside Lainey Wilson’s ultra-private dating history

In the world of contemporary country music, Lainey Wilson shines brightly with her unique sound that blends vintage Southern rock, classic rock, and modern pop.

Known for her heartfelt tunes and captivating performances, the singer-songwriter and Yellowstone actress has captured the hearts of many with hits like Things a Man Oughta Know, which earned her the 2022 ACM Award for Song of the Year.

As Lainey continues to make waves in both the music industry and on the small screen, fans are eager to learn more about the woman behind the music, particularly when it comes to her love life. So, who is Lainey Wilson dating? Here’s the scoop on her romantic journey.

Who is Lainey Wilson currently dating?

Lainey Wilson is officially off the dating market, as she is in a relationship with former Pittsburgh Steelers player Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Their romance has been quietly blossoming, with Devlin making his admiration for Lainey known on social media for quite some time.

Throughout the first half of 2023, Devlin frequently retweeted posts praising Lainey for her artistry. His admiration soon turned into romantic interest, evidenced by a significant tweet on April 19, 2023. Devlin retweeted a post from the iHeartCountry account, which featured images of various country music stars, including Lainey, and asked followers whose DMs they would jump into. Devlin boldly shared that Lainey was his choice.

Devlin’s intentions became even clearer when he retweeted a fan’s post about Lainey wearing his jersey at an April 2023 concert. He tweeted, inviting her to reach out, followed by another tweet saying, "Shooting my shot," which left no doubt about his romantic interest.

To the delight of fans, Lainey responded to his tweet with, "This is me hollering." Devlin then replied, "Oh my God. Hello." This charming exchange led to their first public appearance as a couple at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 7, 2023.

The charismatic couple had been kindling their relationship for over two years, a fact unveiled by the Watermelon Moonshine singer herself during a candid interview with The Bobby Bones Show in June 2023.

Acknowledging the depth of their connection, Lainey shared: "He's been around for a while... I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years."

In describing her 27-year-old partner, she lauded him as a "good dude" who understands the journey of pursuing dreams, having tread that path himself.

She further illuminated his supportive nature, stating: "He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself... But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean… it's been a little over two years now."

Lainey Wilson's previous relationships

For those curious about Lainey’s past relationships, there is little public information available. Known for keeping her romantic life private, Lainey has not shared much about her previous suitors. This discretion suggests that she values her privacy and perhaps did not feel that her past relationships were serious enough to share with the public.

However, Lainey has alluded to past relationships in her music. Speaking about her song Watermelon Moonshine, she humorously mentioned that many of her ex-boyfriends believe the song is about them.

"Every boy I have ever dated in my lifetime thinks this song is about them," she told Taste of Country Nights. "'No! Do you not realize I dated other people than you!' I'm like, 'Boy, if that butters your biscuit, if that makes you feel good, you're right. I wrote it about ya.'"



Despite these playful references, Lainey has not revealed who, if anyone, directly inspired the lyrics to her songs. This mystique only adds to her allure, leaving fans to speculate about the stories behind her heartfelt tunes.