Strictly announces third, fourth and fifth celebrities in 2024 line-up - find out who

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the third, fourth and fifth celebrities officially taking part in the 2024 show.

Welsh opera star Wynne Evans, singer Toyah Willcox and Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan will be waltzing their way onto our screens this autumn.

Wynne, 52, is perhaps best known for his operatic skills, having had two number one classical music albums and been a principal at most of the major opera houses around the globe. Viewers will also recognise him for starring in the Go.compare insurance adverts.

© BBC Wynne Evans has signed up for the 2024 series

The singer said in a statement: "I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!"



WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

Meanwhile, actress Toyah, 66, has been performing across stage and screen for over five decades and is perhaps best known for her hit singles 'It's A Mystery' and 'I Want to Be Free', which she performed at this year's Glastonbury Festival with her husband, Robert Fripp. Over her career, she's amassed 13 top 40 singles and appeared in over 20 feature films.

© BBC Singer and actress Toyah Willcox will be taking to the dance floor this year

On joining the line-up, she said in a statement: "Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!"

Finally, Dr Punam Krishan, who is a resident GP on Morning Live and BBC Radio Scotland, said she's "overjoyed" to be taking part. The doctor, who is also a children's author, said: "This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now.

© BBC Dr Punam Krishan is Morning Live's resident GP

"This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all," she added.



The trio join comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill in this year's line-up. Chris, who will make history as the first blind contestant, will be a familiar face thanks to his regular appearances on comedy panel shows such as Would I Like To You?, QI, and Have I Got News for You.

On joining the show, Chris said: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!"

Meanwhile, JB rose to fame as a contestant on The X-Factor in 2008, where he joined what would become one of the UK's biggest boybands, JLS.

JB, who won the 2012 Christmas special with pro dancer Ola Jordan, said in a statement: "I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I'm raring to go and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I'm here to embrace it all!"

Strictly returns to BBC One in the autumn. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be at the helm as hosts, while Shirley Bassey, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be back on the judging panel.