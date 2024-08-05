NCIS stars who almost took different career paths: From Mark Harmon to David McCallum and Emily Wickersham

It's impossible to imagine the NCIS universe without Mark Harmon – aka Leroy Jethro Gibbs – but acting wasn't always on the cards for the A-lister. During an interview with Men's Journal, the 72-year-old explained that he'd started out as a carpenter.

Asked what he'd be doing if he wasn't in the world of TV and film, he told the publication: "I'd be a carpenter. I tried to do that, but I just couldn't get hired. I enjoyed getting up and doing that in the morning; I enjoyed the drive to work. For me, it was about materials and doing right. If you did it right, [the project] outlasted you."

"I still enjoy [carpentry], but I think that's probably what I would have been trying to do had I not been [acting]," he continued.

Mark also went on to reveal that he'd then bagged a job as a shoe salesman but after overhearing a stranger's conversation, he realized that acting was his true passion.

"When I was doing that shoe salesman job. I was coming back from Boston and I was sitting next to a 33-year-old who was talking about trying to make pension at 65," he recalled.

"He was drinking his second martini by the time we were wheels up. He was miserable in his job and he was trying to maintain the job for another [32] years. I went home, got in my car, drove out to the place where I worked, and gave my notice."