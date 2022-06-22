The Umbrella Academy season three: who plays Lila Pitts in hit Netflix show? Find out everything you need to know about Ritu Arya

Lila Pitts is certainly a fan favourite of The Umbrella Academy - and it’s easy to see why! The once-insider for the Commission stole the show in season two - and it’s fair to say that fans are very happy that she is back for the third instalment!

MORE: The Umbrella Academy series 3: everything we know

Taking to Twitter to discuss the impending return of Lila, one person wrote: "The umbrella academy? No, it’s just the lila pitts show now," while another said: "Lila Pitts comes back to me tomorrow," but who plays the character in real life?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching season three?

The role is played by Ritu Arya, a British actress who has also previously appeared in shows including Doctors, Being Human and Feel Good. The star is also set to be joining Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the much-anticipated Barbie movie - and we can’t wait to find out who she might be playing!

Lila is played by Ritu Arya

Rita appears to be as big a fan of The Umbrella Academy as fans are of her, as she recently shared a video of herself dancing in celebration with the caption: "@umbrellaacad S3 coming next week?"

MORE: Alicia von Rittberg talks playing young monarch in new drama Becoming Elizabeth

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

The 33-year-old keeps her personal life off social media, but has shared snaps of her mum and grandmother - and it appears she is very close to her family! Celebrating her mum’s 60th birthday, she wrote: "My beautiful mama. Mum, you’ve been there for me through thick and thin... Always reminding me to keep working hard, look out for others, live with an open heart and laugh at it all.

Ready for season three?

"Your endless love, humour, positivity and prayers do wonders to the world. More than you’ll ever know. In a world that was not necessarily built to raise up the brown girls, you have always made me feel capable of anything. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about how grateful I am to have you. Have an amazing day today. Happy 60th Birthday." How sweet is that?!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.