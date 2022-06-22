Elliot Page has shared how proud they are to have worked with the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy to explore the transition of his character.

MORE: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

Elliot came out as trans in December 2020 and his character in the Netflix show has also now transitioned to Viktor Hargreeves. "Steve Blackman is incredible, and such a wonderful person, and when we first talked about it he was just so excited about incorporating it into the show," Elliot said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elliot Page 'so proud' to see Umbrella Academy's character transition

He also revealed that the show brought trans author and journalist Thomas Page McBee on to the crew where he "helped out" with telling Viktor's story.

"I feel proud of it and I'm excited for people to see it," Elliot added.

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Virgin River star talks downside of 'demanding' role on Netflix show

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 35-year-old also spoke about their own journey admitting that what they "want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel".

"It's a beautiful thing to experience now. Because a lot of the time my life was just trying to move forward, and so getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now I think has made me better in so many facets - as a person, as a friend, [in] relationships," he concluded.

Viktor will come out as transgender in season three

After almost a two-year wait, season three of The Umbrella Academy is set to arrive on Netflix on 22 June. The new series of the hugely popular sci-fi drama will follow on from the major cliffhanger at the end of season two which saw the gang of superheroes discover an alternative 2019 universe, in which they did not exist but the Sparrow Academy did - where Ben was alive and well.

Familiar faces such as Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreaves and Robert Sheehan who plays Klaus will return. In addition, Emmy Raver-Lampman will reprise her role as Allison and Aiden Gallagher will return as Five.

Justin H. Min will play an alive Ben from 2019, while new faces will be joining the show including Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

Read more HELLO! US stories here