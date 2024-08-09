Kate Garraway's two-word response after Rob Rinder makes joking jibe live on GMB

Kate Garraway and Rob Rinder teamed up to host Good Morning Britain on Friday morning and while there's no denying the pair are a winning duo when hosting the show, the TV judge revealed that Kate wouldn't be his first choice if he was trapped in space.

The presenters were reporting on the two astronauts who have been stranded in space for over 60 days following a trip to the International Space Station when Rob made the joking jibe.

After interviewing Britain's first astronaut, Helen Sharman, who gave her expert opinion on how the astronauts might be coping, Kate admitted that she felt "claustrophobic" even thinking about the story.

© @RobbieRinder/X Rob Rinder and Kate Garraway hosted Good Morning Britain on Friday

In response, Rob said: "I have to stay, for my top five people in space, I reckon you'd be up there with not the best."

Bursting out laughing, Kate asked: "What you're saying is you don't want to be trapped in outer space with me?"

Agreeing with her co-star in her response, she said: "Fair enough," adding: "I wouldn't want to be either."

© @RobbieRinder/X Rob and Kate are a popular duo among viewers

Rob and Kate often host the show together on Friday mornings and it's safe to say the presenters are a fan-favourite duo.

Commenting on a photo of the pair posted by Rob on Instagram in May, one person penned: "You were both fab, such a joy to watch, can we have more of you both please," while another added: "Absolute joyous duo! Love Rob & Kate."

Rob and Kate made headlines earlier this year after Kate told Rob that she "always" assumed he uses hair dye.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rob often hosts Good Morning Britain on Friday mornings

Reacting to a photo of Rob from his university days, Kate remarked on how little he has changed over the years. "You haven't really changed, have you always bleached your hair from when you were little? Have you always been bleached blonde?" questioned Kate.

Appearing confused, Rob asked: "Do you actually think I dye my hair?"

Also puzzled, Kate responded: "You don't dye your hair? I've always assumed you did… I am serious, you're naturally that blonde?"

© Photo: Rex Rob became a host on GMB back in 2022

Rob said: "I don't know how to prove this to you in a way that's tolerable in the morning, but yes," adding that he's a "natural blonde".

The hilarious exchange prompted laughter from their co-host Charlotte Hawkins, who couldn't contain herself.

Fans were quick to react to the funny moment on social media, with one person writing: "Hilarious…..Charlotte was choking," while another added: "This is absolutely hilarious, Rob Rinder and Kate together are a breath of fresh air please keep them on the programme."