Kate Garraway's sunshine yellow shirt dress is beyond flattering – and it's selling fast

Kate Garraway brightened up ITV viewers' screens wearing the prettiest yellow shirt dress – and the high street buy is flying off the virtual shelves.

The Good Morning Britain presenter delighted fans wearing a Monsoon Mille Shirt Dress, that featured feminine puffed sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and a midi cut.

© Kate Garraway Kate teamed the shirt dress with matching yellow heels

Styled perfectly as always, Kate, 57, completed the look with a pair of bright yellow heels to match the look. The wearable midi is still available in select sizes, but you'll need to act fast if you want to shop it.

Linen dresses are a top trend during the summer, as the breezy feel is comfortable during the warm weather without needing to compromise on style. Kate's linen-blend number is one that you could wear for any occasion, and I could see it being styled with white trainers and a crossbody bag for a laid-back finish, or dressed up with heels and a matching clutch for summer occasions.

A dress that flatters the figure is always desirable, but outfits that enhance the silhouette are perfect for daytime dressing to remain comfortable all day. Belted dresses highlight the waist without being tight on the stomach, so the timeless style is a great option for wearing to the office.

If you're feeling inspired by Kate's look to inject some colour into your wardrobe, Marks & Spencer has a dress in a similar shade that I love for the warm weather. It has a high neck with a tie, which is perfectly complemented by the pretty tiered cut. Nobody's Child also has its own version of the timeless yellow dress, with a shirred back and a stylish button through design.

Kate's bestselling Monsoon number isn't the only look fans swooning this week. The mother-of-two looked stunning in a French Connection knitted co-ord on Tuesday, which featured a midi skirt and cardigan with a stripe print.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate reversed the cardigan on her co-ord for a crew neckline

Switching up the look for her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Kate chose to reverse her cardigan to have the buttons at the back, leaving her with a fitted high neck.

The stripe co-ord has just dropped by a huge 50% in the sale, and the items can be bought separately to mix and match your looks. While I love the two-piece styled together, the knitted skirt could also be worn with a black sleeveless bodysuit and trainers, and I'd be keeping the skirt in my wardrobe to team it with chunky boots and a leather jacket as the weather cools down.