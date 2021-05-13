Judge Rinder's rare glimpses inside super swanky London home - see inside

From his quick wit on Judge Rinder to his killer moves on Strictly Come Dancing, and now his presenting skills on Loose Women's Loose Men, is there anything Robert Rinder can't do? The star tends to keep his personal life rather private, but since his divorce from his husband Seth Cummings in 2018, Rob has given fans glimpses into his North London home which he shares with his beloved dog. Take a look around his Islington house with its impossibly grand interiors…

During a virtual appearance on Lorraine, Robert allowed fans to see inside his home office space. The star sat on an orange leather computer chair and behind him a white shelf and a large sketch-style artwork were visible.

The barrister posed with a 'Vote for Lady Leshurr' T-shirt in one corner of his living quarters, revealing a very stylish space. Robert has large, white-framed sash windows, luxurious beige curtains, and a tiled stone floor. Behind him stands a grand piano which is a real focal point, and he has dressed the room with a small gold table, pastel rug and faux flowers.

Judge Rinder has a large grand piano at his home

Despite this nook looking rather glamourous, Robert has confessed that he doesn't have much style when it comes to home décor. Speaking to The Times, he said: "Truth is, I’m the gay that style forgot; friends with kids call my house my cathedral to gay selfishness. It’s filled with art. I tend to buy artwork after particular legal cases."

Robert lives with his pet dog in London

In another photograph posted to his Twitter feed, Robert showed off a different room, this time painted in a dark grey hue. As he said with his dog about to do some yoga, the star revealed a small table behind him and a very vibrant fabric chair in statement blue.

The star has an eye for glamorous details

The celebrity judge appears to be drawn to lavish décor as he was very fond of this glitzy candle he received in the post – complete with eye-catching diamanté design.

