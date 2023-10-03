GMB star Kate Garraway steps in for Susanna Reid in major change to show

Good Morning Britain looked a little different than usual on Tuesday morning as Susanna Reid was nowhere to be seen in the studio.

Instead, the journalist fronted the show from Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, leaving her co-stars Kate Garraway and Ed Balls to hold down the fort in London's Television Centre.

© ITV Susanna Reid hosted GMB from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester

At the beginning of the show, Susanna addressed viewers: "Good Morning Britain from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, where the Prime Minister will be joining me and you for a live interview this morning," she said. "Economic turmoil, screeching U-turns and struggling in the polls, can Rishi Sunak convince the party faithful and even his own cabinet that he is the leader to secure win at the next general election?"

Later on in the programme, Kate explained that she had stepped in for Susanna as she hosted the programme from Manchester. "I'm here because Susanna Reid is at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester," she told viewers.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls and Kate Garraway held down the fort in the studio

Tuesday's format change comes amid another recent presenter shake-up across ITV's daytime shows.

Last week, Ben Shephard, who usually presents GMB on Thursdays and Fridays, joined Holly Willoughby over on This Morning for the first half of the week.

Taking to Instagram after Ben's stint on the popular show, This Morning's official Instagram account shared a snap of him and Holly in the studio, captioning the photo: "Thanks for stopping by @benshephardofficial!"

Fans were quick to praise the GMB star in the comments section and encouraged ITV to make him a permanent presenter. One person wrote: "It is great to see Ben on This Morning. He is such a professional a breath of fresh air. Please keep him on the show," while another added: "Please, please, please keep Ben on. He is so natural and relaxed. Looks like he's been doing it forever. The best male host by far."

A third viewer commented: "Please stay @benshephardofficial - honestly the best presenter on there in ages. Experience, genuine empathy and a sense of humour!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben joined Holly on the This Morning sofa last week

When Ben returned to GMB later on in the week, host co-host Kate joked about the ongoing viewer speculation that the journalist could be poached by This Morning. Watch the video below to see what she said.

Holly has been joined by an array of different presenters since Phillip Schofield's departure from ITV in May.

In June, the 61-year-old broadcaster admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague on the show. In a statement, he said that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.

© Getty Phillip Schofield left ITV in May

Since Phillip's departure, there has also been speculation over who might replace him as Holly's co-host on Dancing on Ice, with Stephen Mulhern reportedly set to step in.