NCIS star Michael Weatherly reveals devastating family loss

Michael Weatherly is mourning the loss of his father, Michael Manning Weatherly, Sr., who sadly passed away last week.

The NCIS actor shared the sad news on social media on Tuesday in a touching tribute to his dad, a former Second Lieutenant in the US Army who became the leading U.S importer of the Swiss Army Knife throughout the 1970s and 80s.

Sharing a throwback photo of Michael smiling alongside his dad, the 56-year-old penned: "My father Michael Manning Weatherly passed away last Thursday and he leaves behind many loved ones who will miss him.

© @M_Weatherly/X Michael Weatherly's dad, Michael Manning Weatherly, Sr., passed away last week

"A great friend to me in my adult years, Dad led a life of adventure and great humor. He brought the Swiss Army Knife to huge success in the 70s and 80s along with my mom. If you ever used one, I know he'd thank you," continued the star, before writing an obituary-style tribute to his father.

"Michael Manning, born in 1932 to Gladys Manning and Robert Stone Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Connecticut," the post read. "Mike attended St Louis Country Day '50, Princeton University '54. He served as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army for two years before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1958. Mike began his career in at Dancer Fitzgerald Sample, then ran companies that looked for oil in the Maldives (where a boat he was on exploded) and imported lumber from Honduras (during a revolution). Mike made his mark with The Forschner Group successfully importing the iconic Swiss Army Knife throughout the 70's and 80's.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Michael shared a tribute to his dad on social media

"He was a devoted husband to his wonderful wife of almost 40 years Ellis and a father to Elizabeth, Leigh, Michael and the late William. He also leaves behind stepchildren Chris, Lisa and Cornelia and the late Nan, as well as his first wife, the late Eloise and his second wife Patricia. There are 12 grandchildren. Mike loved his home at Tryall in Jamaica and spent many years there.

"Often found in his chair under the Sea Almond trees, cigar in hand and great stories told with friends, he was asked in recent years if there was anything he'd like to do. With a characteristic twinkle in his eye, he replied, 'I've done it all.' May he rest in peace," the post concluded.

The comments section was quickly flooded with messages of condolence from fans, with one person writing: "I am so sorry for your loss. I know your pain for I have lost both of my parents. Sending you lots of love," while another added: "So very sorry for your loss. Sounds like your dad had a life of great adventure, sort of like a character in a movie. Praying for you and your family to find peace in a time of loss."

Michael is one of six siblings including four half-sisters and while he tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he sometimes shares insights into his home life with his wife Bojana Jankovic, with whom he shares two children, Olivia and Liam.

© Paul Bruinooge Michael is married to Bojana Jankovic

Back in February, Michael shared a stunning snap of him, Bojana and Olivia posing in front of the setting sun. "Welcoming the beauty of a winters evening and enjoying the love!" he penned in the Instagram caption.

Michael is also a dad to his 28-year-old son August, who he shares with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle.