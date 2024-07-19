NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares update from set of Tony/Ziva spin-off amid big casting news

Filming for the upcoming NCIS spin-off, Tony and Ziva, is well and truly underway in Budapest and Michael Weatherly has said he's "ready and willing" for all the action to come.

After the supporting cast was announced earlier this week, one fan reached out to the Tony DiNozzo actor for an update from the set.

"Oh Michael, what a fabulous cast! Can't wait to see how this all comes together! And, just saying—hope you have season two already planned, because this is bound to be a massive hit!" penned the excited fan, asking: "How's filming going? Surviving the Budapest heat?"

© Instagram Filming is underway in Budapest

In response, Michael said the atmosphere on set was "amazing". "Hot day but amazing feelings going on here - it's a real blessing to keep telling the story and exploring the world of T&z&T," he replied.

When another fan asked if he was "ready for action", the 56-year-old wrote: "Ready. Willing. And most critically- ABLE!"

© CBS Photo Archive The new show follows Tony and Ziva as they go on the run

Michael's latest update comes just days after the star-studded supporting cast was revealed.

The upcoming Paramount+ show, which follows Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they go on the run across Europe, will see the likes of Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy join the cast.

WATCH: We last saw Tony DiNozzo in season 21

While Julian plays Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, James portrays high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

© Nick Briggs Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden has been cast in the drama

Also starring in the series are Shadow and Bone actor Amita Suman as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and The Watch actress Lara Rossi as Sophie, a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter Tali with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).

Meanwhile, Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) plays "elegant and cunning" Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), and Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) portrays "deeply experienced therapist" Dr. Lang, who treats patients with severe traumas.

© Apple TV+ James D’Arcy will play high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry

The new episodes find Tony and Ziva in Paris, where they've spent the last few years raising their tween daughter Tali. But when Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe to try and figure out who is after them "and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after," according to the synopsis.

A release date has not yet been announced.