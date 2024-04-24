TV stars who quit iconic shows to spend time with their family: from Michael Weatherly to Emily VanCamp & more

Michael Weatherly devastated fans when he left NCIS in 2016, and while he cited Cote de Pablo's 2013 exit as a contributing factor, he also wanted to spend more time with his kids.

"The kids are very excited to have me around, mostly because I'm wrapped around their little fingers," he told People. "As a lot of working parents know, when you're not around a lot and then you're with your kids, it's very hard to just come in and be the strict one because then you're just an [expletive].

"I think a lot about the kids and the time I get to spend with them now, at this age of 4 and 2½, which is such a critical time," he continued. They just have some extraordinary things going on in their lives and they have great questions for me about why frogs and crickets make sort of the same sound."

Now that Michael's youngest children, Olivia and Liam, are a bit older, the actor has announced his return to the NCIS universe, although this time he'll be joining his good friend Cote in a spin-off series, nicknamed NCIS: Europe, which is expected to air in 2025 or 2026.