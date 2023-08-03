NCIS' Michael Weatherly is related to this Virgin River star – details

Michael Weatherly kept television fans entertained as the beloved special agent Anthony DiNozzo on hit CBS drama NCIS for 16 years before deciding to bow out in 2016. While fans are constantly speculating whether or not the actor could make a comeback, it turns out that we've been watching one of Michael's relatives in another hit show for several years. Can you guess who it is?

It seems that talent must run in the family as Michael's niece and goddaughter has also established a name for herself in the world of acting and has become a huge Netflix star. We're of course talking about Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays the lead of Mel Monroe in the heartwarming Netflix series Virgin River.

© Netflix Michael Weatherly is Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's uncle

Alexandra, who is the daughter of one of Michael's siblings and is just 14 years younger than her uncle, has followed in Michael's footsteps and pursued a career in front of the cameras. While the Netflix show is her most popular project to date, she has previously starred in The Walking Dead as Jessie Anderson and This Is Us as Sophie.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River

Her breakout roles came just as Michael began his stint on NCIS in the early noughties when she landed roles in popular teen movies such as Big Fat Liar and She's The Man.

She has even become a part of the NCIS family, starring in the show that spawned the series JAG. In 2004, she appeared on an episode as a criminal friend from Petty Officer Jennifer Coates' past determined to make her life difficult.

© Getty Alexandra revealed that Michael acted as a mentor to her during the early days of her career

Back in 2008, Alexandra made a rare comment about how Michael helped her out in her early acting days by being her mentor. She told Connecticut Magazine: "He can commiserate with me about whatever difficulties I'm going through, and he tends to have a lot of really good advice. It's wonderful to have a family member who's so close, who's also my godfather."

