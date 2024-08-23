The Handmaid's Tale season 6: predictions for final season of hit show

Margaret Atwood, the author of The Handmaid's Tale, released a sequel set 15 years after the events of the original novel. This sequel, The Testaments, is already set to be adapted into a TV show on Hulu and will see Ann Dowd reprising her role as Aunt Lydia.

While we won’t give away too many spoilers, we think it makes a lot of sense for the show to remain open-ended so that the events of The Testaments are logical when the new show finally lands on our screens.