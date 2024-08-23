The Handmaid's Tale season 6: predictions for final season of hit show

The Handmaid's Tale season six will be the hit show's final series, finally concluding June's journey in the oppressive totalitarian dictatorship of Gilead. Since the show is ending, there’s plenty we want to see—or think is necessary to happen—before the last-ever episode. So what will happen in season six? Here are our top predictions…
The story sets up The Testaments
Margaret Atwood, the author of The Handmaid's Tale, released a sequel set 15 years after the events of the original novel. This sequel, The Testaments, is already set to be adapted into a TV show on Hulu and will see Ann Dowd reprising her role as Aunt Lydia.
While we won’t give away too many spoilers, we think it makes a lot of sense for the show to remain open-ended so that the events of The Testaments are logical when the new show finally lands on our screens.
Janine will be executed
Janine has been protected by plot armour for years, but how long can the handmaid defy Gilead and get away with it? Being Aunt Lydia’s favourite can only get her so far, and we think she’s likely had one stay of execution too many to walk away from season six unscathed. However, we predict that Janine’s death will almost certainly lead to Lydia becoming disillusioned with her life in Gilead once and for all…
Aunt Lydia will become a mole
If Janine is killed off, we think Aunt Lydia will finally see through the repressive regime she has supported for so long. What better way of repenting than by delivering information to Canada to help bring about the downfall of Gilead?
Gilead will finally fall
If the show wants to end on a somewhat hopeful note, it seems inevitable that somehow, someway, Gilead will finally fall to ruin. Whether it’s an all-out end to the regime or we simply see it beginning to crumble, this would feel like the most satisfying conclusion!
Nick will sacrifice himself
With such strong ties to Gilead, we can’t see Nick walking away to live a pleasant life in Canada with June.
Especially when he has committed plenty of wrongs while working under the regime, and, let's face it, he would probably face war crimes (and don’t even get us started on a potential love triangle between him, June, and Luke). As such, we think Nick will go out in a blaze of glory.
June and Serena will have one last reckoning
After the season five finale revealed June and Serena seeing each other once again, this time both with children and in Canada, it feels inevitable that the pair will have it out with one another once and for all. Much of The Handmaid’s Tale has focused on the relationship between the two of them, and we can’t wait to see how their fractious relationship finally concludes.
June and Luke will reunite with Hannah
This is the one final reunion that fans are desperate to see. Most of the main characters have either been killed off or made it safely to Canada by now—all except the one person who perhaps matters the most. June’s main drive throughout the show has always been to save her eldest daughter from Gilead, and we would love to see her finally safe with her family.
The Handmaid’s Tale novel's original ending
Spoilers for those who have yet to read the novel, but it could be satisfying for fans of the book if the show concluded in the same fashion as the book. The story jumps ahead hundreds of years to a historical conference where they discuss how June’s recordings were key to understanding "the Gilead Period."