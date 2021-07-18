The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer's home is as rebellious as Janine The Janine actress lives in LA

Madeline Brewer lives in Los Angeles with her pet dog, Ruki, but she spent a lot of time at her parents' home in Pitman, New Jersey following the pandemic.

"I went to Jersey with my parents and treated them like children for five weeks. Wouldn’t let them leave the house," The Handmaid's Tale actress told NJ.com.

"I miss the quiet of my parents’ house. I miss Endgrain Coffee in Pitman, one of my favorite places," she continued, adding: "I miss Pal Joey’s (a deli in Sewell). I miss a good freakin’ hoagie, which you can’t really get here."

Madeline, who plays rebellious character Janine in the TV series, has kept much of her homes under wraps, but the small glimpses she has shown are very relatable, with clothes strung over the bed and books aplenty. Take a look...

Madeline Brewer's bedroom

On her birthday in May 2020, Madeline shared a series of photos from home including one of her posing in a bikini in her bedroom. It has wooden floorboards topped with a cream rug, white walls and a double bed with a modern bedside lamp, while a door appears to lead into a walk-in wardrobe.

Madeline also has grey curtains over the windows and a yellow velvet chair where she previously hung several items of clothing.

She also shared a black-and-white snap taken in her "teenage room" at her parents' house. Stacks of journals, books and teddies covered the bedside table and bookshelf. "@girlsofisolation my teenage room used to be painted with the names of all my friends and graffitied with my favorite song lyrics, inside jokes, and murals I would paint while drinking wine I stole from my moms cabinet and listening almost exclusively to The Shins.

"The paint is gone but many memories are still here. Photos and books, playbills from productions throughout the years, gifts from old boyfriends, stacks of arias from years of voice lessons, old journals overflowing with angst, memories that make me glad I have failed and learned and grown. I miss the world but being isolated in a former life and being distant enough to look back fondly is kind of nice. I also have my family and my books and my paper cranes to keep my company," she wrote.

Madeline Brewer's dining room

One snap of Madeline eating breakfast revealed a wooden dining table with bench chairs and a window with shutters to provide privacy.

Madeline Brewer's living room

Madeline gave fans a tiny peek inside her living room with a snap of Ruki snuggled between her legs on a grey sofa, captioned: "Ruki says relax."

Another video showed a rustic interior, with green curtains and wooden beams.

Madeline Brewer's garden

One of Madeline's homes, which appears to be her parents', features a white and grey exterior with steps leading up to the front door, wrought iron railings and large white flowers in the front garden.

