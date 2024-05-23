Fans devastated as beloved show cancelled after four seasons: ‘It is with a heavy heart that I share this news’

Fans have shared their disappointment after it was confirmed that a hit CW show would not be returning for a fifth season.

Walker is a Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki, who took to Instagram to confirm the sad news. He wrote: “Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season.

Jared posted the news with a cowboy hat

“It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful.

WATCH: The show has now been cancelled, much to fan disappointment

“Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn’t a ‘place’; it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Actor Jared Padalecki opened up about the show ending

“I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again.”

Replying to the sad news, one fan posted: “This is devastating news. But I'm so proud of you for what you've achieved. You built a perfect environment for the cast and crew. And I'm grateful for 4 seasons of Walker. I hope this isn't the last time to see you on screen. Thank you for giving us this amazing Walker Family. I will deeply miss our Yeehaw show.”

© Kevin Winter Actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles speak onstage at the "Supernatural" special video presentation during Comic-Con International 2013

Another person added: “I’m so sorry this was the decision- but you crushed it the whole way through till the end,” while a third wrote: “This is sooo disappointing. I really thought the CW would see it through. Such a shame! Sending hugs to you and all the cast that invested so much in the show. We love all of you and you will be sorely missed.”

The CW also released a statement on its official Instagram account which read: “We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

Of course, plenty of fans saw the show’s cancellation as an opportunity for a Supernatural reboot, especially as Jared has opened up about potentially returning to the show. Speaking to CBR in 2023, he said: “I will play Sam Winchester again. Jensen will play Dean Winchester again. It's more of a timing and availability thing."