Alex Jones addresses One Show future following co-star's shock sacking

The One Show presenter of 14 years Alex Jones has made it clear that she is not going anywhere, despite recent news about Jermaine Jeras being fired due to sending inappropriate text messages creating difficulties.

Speaking about her role on the show prior to the scandal, Alex told Bella magazine: "I can't even believe I'm still there. I just go in, do the job and hope no one notices I'm still there. I just love it. People ask a lot: 'What do you want to do next? Don't you want to do a big entertainment show?' I'm like: 'What do you mean?' I'm really happy.

© BBC Alex presented alongside Jermaine prior to his firing

"All new projects are exciting and a new challenge but actually it would be really amiss of anybody to overlook the bread and butter. All the extra bits are really fun and exciting but actually for me longevity is key. I want to be there. Being the main breadwinner, I want to be able to provide security for the children."

She admitted to feeling "overwhelmed" trying to balance spending time with her children and presenting the show, telling the magazine that she makes up for her absences with lots of hugs and love.

Alex shares three children with her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thomson who she met at a party in 2011 and married in 2015 on New Years' Eve, in Cardiff Castle’s stone-vaulted 15th century undercroft.

© Instagram Alex's three children are already mini-mes

Her eldest is Teddy, six, then son Kit, five, and daughter Annie, two, who is already taking after her mum.

Speaking about her husband's mental and physical health difficulties on Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

© Getty Alex's husband Charlie has been struggling with his mental health

She added: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.'"