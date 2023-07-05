The One Show's Alex Jones interviews ex-boyfriend Steve Jones in awkward on-air reunion

Alex Jones reunited with her ex-boyfriend Steve Jones on the BBC's The One Show when he appeared on the programme on Tuesday.

Steve, who dated the Welsh presenter from 1999 to 2002, joined Alex and Jermaine Jenas to promote his debut novel, Call Time, which follows protagonist Bob Bloomfield, who makes a phone call to his 12-year-old self in an attempt to prevent the death of his younger brother in 1986.

WATCH: Alex Jones interviews ex-boyfriend Steve Jones in on-air reunion

The former couple were quick to greet each other, with Alex saying: "Nice to see you," following his introduction on the show.

Steve added: "Good to see you guys, wonderful to see you."

Alex went on to ask Steve about his new book, which was partly inspired by a tragic experience from his youth when his friend Chris died after coming off his bike.

"As a prolific reader, you're definitely good at writing!" Alex began. "I've read a bit of the book and it's got me hooked."

Steve quipped: "How much is a bit? What page are you on Jones?"

Alex replied: "Maybe a quarter of the way through."

Alex went on to ask about the personal tragedy he drew on for the novel, to which Steve explained: "There's a grim connection between myself and my protagonist Bob Bloomfield. When he was a kid, he went on a bike ride with his younger brother and his brother came off the bike and died.

"The same thing happened to me when I was a kid myself. My brother Jonathan and our best friend Chris went on a bike ride. Chris came off his bike and he died. I was 19 at the time."

Alex and Steve's on-air reunion comes just months after The One Show host opened up about their breakup on an episode of Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

The 46-year-old explained that the couple went their separate ways after Steve intercepted her interview with Angelina Jolie.

Alex was working as an entertainment correspondent for the Channel 4 show Rise when she was given the opportunity to interview the Maleficent actress.

Talking on the podcast, Alex revealed that Steve had told her bosses that she was unwell and had gone home to Cardiff from London.

"Normally, they would call in the morning and ask to come and do an interview or a junket," she explained.

"I was staying in his flat at the time when I was working in London and he picked up the landline and said 'Al's not here. She's not feeling well, she's had to go back to Cardiff', I was in Topshop," she explained, adding: "So he did the interview."

In a separate interview on the Thanks A Million podcast with Angela Scanlon, Alex went into more detail and revealed how the pair had split up on television.

"The production company called, and they were like, 'We've got bit of a situation,'" she said. "Tomorrow morning, your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie and it would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show and surprised him and said that you know exactly what he’s been up to."

Alex went on to say that she accepted the offer, and the pair "split up live on telly".