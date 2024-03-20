Matt Baker reveals real reason he left The One Show ahead of new career shift

Matt Baker opened up about his life in a wide-ranging interview with Gabby Logan on her popular podcast The Mid.Point on Wednesday, including sharing the reason he quit his high-profile BBC gig back in 2020.

The dad-of-two reflected on that time in his life with enviable honesty, saying: "It was that part of me saying, 'Look, was this ever a goal?', and 'what are you actually working towards?'"

The presenter went on: "You think to yourself, 'I'm doing this chat show at seven o'clock on BBC One, does the goal then become, I'm just going to do this forever? What is the point of continuing with something that you've done for nine years?'

"And then I thought, I'm just going to [leave]. I'm just going to go because if I don't, I will probably be here forever.

"And like I said before, I loved that element of production. I love the element of directing and I thought I really want to set up my own production company. And I've done that now with a really good friend of mine who was the then head of development."

The star expressed his pride in his production company at the end of last year, when he promoted their TV series My Life at Christmas, which saw famous guests reveal their treasured festive traditions.

Matt is now set to launch a new Channel 4 TV show called Baker's Britain, in which he'll travel the country meeting remarkable people.

In a statement announcing the news, he said: "This new series encompasses everything we love as a production company celebrating the people who make Britain great.

"We look forward to filming in all four nations continuing our successful relationship with Deborah Dunnett and Channel 4."

The good news comes a few months after Matt's career was dealt a blow when he told fans he sadly wouldn't be taking part in his annual Children in Need fundraising challenge.

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he wrote on Instagram: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!

"Please get behind this year's appeal in any way you can - from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers, as I've witnessed firsthand, it's remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together [yellow heart emoji] #thankyou."

The Countryfile co-host's followers were quick to comment that the change was a "shame". Matt's wife Nicola, though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise.

She penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."

The Mid.Point with Gabby Logan is available wherever you get your podcasts.